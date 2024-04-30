How to read Ana Huang’s ‘King of Sin’ series in order



Ana Huang has become one of the go-to authors for steamy books. The contemporary writer, renowned for her Twisted and If Love series of books, has taken the heat up a notch. This time, her latest book series, King of Sin, features some of the hottest, most venomous stories around.

Her new series takes on the sexy billionaire trope, and amps things up significantly and let’s just say fans of Fifty Shades are in for a treat. The ongoing King of Sin anthology series began in 2022 with King of Wrath and will feature each of the seven deadly sins.

So far, four books have been released, and there are three to go, which means now’s as good a time as any to begin reading. If you’d like to read all the books in order, here’s a comprehensive list, as well as a summary of each book. However, since it’s an anthology, you’re fine picking up any novel and beginning there.

KING OF SIN – THE SERIES

King of Wrath (Oct 20, 2022)

King of Pride (April 27, 2023)

King of Greed (Oct 24, 2023)

King of Sloth (April 30, 2024)

King of Envy (Mar 25, 2025)

King of Gluttony (TBD)

King of Lust (TBD)

King of Wrath

Ana Huang kicked the series off with an awesome read. King of Wrath introduces us to control-driven billionaire Dante Russo. He preferred life in the fast lane, choosing to be drunk on power, than on the concept of family. That is, until he’s blackmailed into an arrangement with Vivian Lau, a jewelry heiress and descendant of his adversary. Despite his determination to dismantle the evidence and dissolve their union, he finds himself trapped by her allure, and unable to sever the ties that bind them.

Vivian, on the other hand, is an epitome of elegance and ambition. She accepts the arranged marriage, not because of the idea of love, but as a strategic move to elevate her family’s standing. While Dante isn’t her ideal suitor, she succumbs out of familial duty. Unexpectedly, she becomes intoxicated by his presence, and to her dismay, falls deeply in love with her future spouse. What could go wrong?

King of Pride

King of Pride is a classic tale of opposites attracting, but with enough dramatic twists and turns to elevate the usual trope. In this story, Kai Young is the epitome of control and reserve, while Isabella Valencia is the embodiment of spontaneity and boldness. As the crucial vote to crown a new CEO approaches, Kai cannot afford any distractions… and this includes the purple-haired Isabella.

Despite knowing she could be trouble he can’t resist her charm. Isabella, the party-loving bartender, also finds herself drawn to Kai, even though he’s everything she shouldn’t want. As their attraction grows stronger, both choose to take the risk and indulge in their desires.

King of Greed

He had her, then lost her, and now he’ll stop at nothing to win her back. That’s the summary of Ana Huang’s King of Greed. But there’s more to this tale than meets the eye. Dominic Davenport, a self-made tycoon, rules Wall Street with power and brilliance. However, despite his successes, he’s never satisfied. But his relentless pursuit of more eventually drives away the only person who saw him for who he truly was… his wife, Alessandra.

Tired of being a trophy, she decides to put herself first, and surrenders to the winds of change. But Dominic isn’t so willing to let his wife go… and he’s willing to do everything to win her love back. Unlike her previous novels in the King of Sin series, Ana Huang reveals a much softer side to the male protagonist in King of Greed. While he’s still a dominating figure, his love for his wife soon becomes more important than his quest for endless success.

King of Sloth

Intrigued by the one woman who resists his allure, Xavier Castillo, wealthy and carefree, faces a dilemma. Does he pursue his family’s empire, or follow his heart?

After all, there’s the brilliant Sloane Kensington, a savvy publicist in his sights. While she’s used to difficult clients, none test her quite like Xavier, whose weapon of choice is a disarming smile. Forced into close quarters by tragedy, Xavier and Sloane begin to navigate their growing attraction while battling their professional boundaries.

