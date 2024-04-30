NYT best-selling author Ellery Adams poses in glasses and smiles
Books

How to read all Ellery Adams books in order

The NYT best-selling author has been churning out novels since 2006!
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 04:31 am

If you’re a fan of cozy mystery books, chances are you’ve bumped into one of Ellery Adams stories. The prolific writer has penned over 50 novels in her nearly two-decades-long career and is still churning out best sellers.

Adams is known for her engaging mysteries with witty, endearing main characters and scenic settings. No matter which selection of her series you decide to start with, you can be guaranteed a satisfying mystery and characters you won’t forget anytime soon. Here are all of her book series in order of release. 

Supper Club Mystery Series

  • Carbs & Cadavers (2006)
  • Fit to Die (2007)
  • Chili Con Corpses (2008)
  • Stiffs and Swine (2008)
  • The Battered Body (2009)
  • Black Beans and Vice (2010)
  • Pasta Mortem (with Rosemary Stevens (2019)

Antiques & Collectibles Mysteries Series

  • A Killer Collection (2006)
  • A Fatal Appraisal (2006)
  • A Deadly Dealer (2011)
  • A Treacherous Trader (with Parker Riggs) (2015)
  • A Devious Lot (with Parker Riggs) (2016)
  • A Killer Keepsake (with Parker Riggs) (2017)
  • A Bidder End (with Parker Riggs) (2019)
  • A Fatal Faberge (with Parker Riggs) (2020)
  • Mint Condition Murder (with Parker Riggs) (2021)

Hope Street Church Mystery Series

  • The Path of the Crooked (2009)
  • The Way of the Wicked (2010)
  • The Graves of the Guilty (2010)
  • The Root of All Evil (with Elizabeth Lockard) (2014)
  • Fate of the Fallen (with Elizabeth Lockard) (2016)
  • Deeds of the Deceitful (with Tina Radcliffe) (2020)
  • Methods of Malice (with Tina Radcliffe) (2023)

Books by the Bay Mystery Series

  • A Killer Plot (2010)
  • A Deadly Cliché (2011)
  • The Last Word (2011)
  • Written in Stone (2012)
  • Poisoned Prose (2013)
  • Lethal Letters (2014)
  • Writing All Wrongs (2015)
  • Killer Characters (2017)

A Charmed Pie Shoppe Mystery Series

  • Pies and Prejudice (2012)
  • Peach Pies and Alibis (2013)
  • Pecan Pies and Homicides (2014)
  • Lemon Pies and Little White Lies (2015)
  • Breach of Crust (2016)

Book Retreat Mystery Series

  • Murder in the Mystery Suite (2014)
  • Murder in the Paperback Parlor (2015)
  • Murder in the Secret Garden (2016)
  • Murder in the Locked Library (2018)
  • Murder in the Reading Room (2019)
  • Murder in the Storybook Cottage (2020)
  • Murder in the Cookbook Nook (2021)
  • Murder on the Poet’s Walk (2022)
  • Murder in the Book Lover’s Loft (2023)

Secret, Book, and Scone Society Series

  • The Secret, Book and Scone Society (2017)
  • The Whispered Word (2018)
  • The Book of Candlelight (2020)
  • Ink and Shadows (2021)
  • The Vanishing Type (2022)
  • Paper Cuts (2023)
  • The Little Lost Library (to be released in October 2024)

Ellery Adams’ Anthologies

  •  The Cozy Chicks Kitchen (2012)
  • Tea Time with the Cozy Chicks (2015)
  • The Cozy Cookbook (2015)
  • The Cozy Chicks Picnic (2021)

That’s a lot of reading to get through, but let’s just say Adams has her reputation for a reason.

Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.