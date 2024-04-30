The 10 best books like ‘Bridgerton,’ ranked

Netflix’s Bridgerton brought on a renewed interest in historical romance that extended way past the source material. Now, readers are more interested than ever in other books within the genre. The three seasons of passionate declarations and steamy scenes led many people to the bookshelves for more charming Dukes and polished Viscounts. If you’re looking for your next fix, and are done reading through all the Bridgerton books, here are some similar romances to revel in.

10. Mr. Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain

Mr. Malcolm’s List is another bestselling Regency-era novel that landed a Netflix adaptation. In the original novel, the titular Jeremy Malcolm is one of the most desirable bachelors in town. However, to find the perfect wife, he crafts a list of requirements. Things go wrong when he measures up the wrong woman against his list, and the unsuspecting Silena Dalton is roped into a plot to put Malcolm in his place. Sparks soon fly, as both Silena and Jeremy are now forced to see each other in different lights.

9. Slightly Married by Mary Balogh

Slightly Married is the first book in Mary Balogh’s Bedwyn series. Just like Bridgerton, this series follows each sibling of a large family as they find love and adventure. The first book is another marriage of convenience plot between the goody two shoes, Eve Morris, and the second son to a Duke, Colonel Aidan Bedwyn. Eventually, the two opposites attract and a slow-burn romance ensues.

8. Bombshell by Sarah MacLean

Fans who loved Bridgerton for its fresh take on Regency stories will surely adore Bombshell. It follows the scandalous Sesily Talbot, who is known in the town for her illicit trysts and her gang of female justice seekers. Her love interest is her sister’s best friend, Caleb Calhoun, who she once confessed her feelings for, only to be rejected. But now that Caleb is back in town, in comes a tale of yearning, as the two try to fight the undeniable attraction between them.

7. Romancing the Duke by Tessa Dare

Romancing the Duke is a Beauty and the Beast spin-off and follows a former romantic-now-skeptic Isolde, who was thrown into poverty after her father’s death. All she has to her name is an abandoned castle. But when she shows up to claim her right, it turns out the castle isn’t abandoned at all, and has been occupied by the disfigured Duke of Rothbury.

6. Someone to Wed by Mary Balogh

The third book in Mary Balogh’s Westcott series is a fan-favorite and follows Alexander Westcott, who has to inherit an Earldom after his father’s death. Low on money, and desperate to right his father’s wrongs, he accepts a strange offer from the mysterious Wren Heyden- a marriage for her fortune. Mary Balogh’s penchant for slow-burning, electric romance shines in this novel.

5. My Darling Duke by Stacy Reid

My Darling Duke follows the financially struggling Katherine Danvers, who decides to fabricate an engagement with the mysterious Duke of Thornton to improve her family’s status. However, what starts as an innocent scheme becomes a full-on charade that falls apart when the man himself returns. Now, Kitty must answer to her lies, as well as the unexpected attraction between them.

4. Bringing Down the Duke by Evie Dunmore

The League of Extraordinary Women series by Evie Dunmore is one of the best historical romance series out there. The first book follows Annabelle Archer, a suffragette and one of the first female students to attend the University of Oxford. She sets her sights on Sebastian Devereux, the Duke of Montgomery, and tries to sway him to their cause. While the two initially clash, they soon find that they have much more in common than they thought.

3. At the Bride Hunt Ball by Olivia Parker

Lovers of humor and romance will enjoy Olivia Parker’s At The Bride Hunt Ball. Gabriel Devine, the Duke of Wolverest, throws a ball with all the most eligible women in the town to find a match for his brother. What he doesn’t expect is to end up falling for one himself. Gabriel and Madelyn’s story is a perfect, swoon-worthy read.

2. Ana Maria and the Fox by Liana De la Rosa

This book is the perfect mix of an attention-grabbing romance and an engaging secondary plot full of heart. Ana Maria Luna Valdez is the sheltered, perfect daughter of the powerful Luna family, but when she and her sisters have to flee to London to escape the French invasion of Mexico, her life changes. Meanwhile, Mr. Gideon Fox is a self-made success story with a plan to abolish the slave trade by securing a seat in the parliament. When these two passionate hearts meet, it’s no surprise that sparks fly.

1.The Duchess Deal by Tessa Dare

If you’re looking for something that will give you the same rush that The Duke and I did, look no further than The Duchess Deal. This novel follows the brooding Duke of Ashbury who decides that he needs an heir. He strikes a deal with Emma Gladstone, a vicar’s daughter, to have a marriage purely of convenience. As expected, neither of them is what the other expects, and a unique love story soon begins. This book has all the best tropes, from an enemies-to-lovers story, to an arranged marriage that leads to a happily ever after.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more