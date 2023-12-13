10 best André Braugher movies and TV shows

The entertainment industry lost a true luminary with the passing of André Braugher.

The distinguished actor was known for his commanding presence and exceptional talent on both the big and small screens. With a career spanning several decades, Braugher delivered memorable performances in a variety of roles, but as always, some stood out more than others. As we fondly remember the legendary actor, let’s take a look at some of his best movie and TV show roles.

10. Salt (2010)

Joining the cast of this action-packed thriller alongside Angelina Jolie, André Braugher had a minor, but effective role. Portraying the Secretary of Defense, Braugher delivered a stellar performance, proving that screen time isn’t required to knock it out of the park!

9. The Mist (2007)

Based on Stephen King’s novella, this horror film unfolds in a small town enveloped by a mysterious mist. After a violent storm, residents find themselves trapped in a local supermarket, where they discover that the mist conceals otherworldly horrors. Braugher shone as Brent Norton, a hotshot attorney and neighbor to the film’s protagonist.

8. Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

The sequel to the 2005 film, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer introduces audiences to a cosmic threat to Earth- the Silver Surfer. Braugher once again proved that screen time wasn’t tantamount to effect, bringing a sense of gravitas to the overall movie in his role as General Hager.

7. Men of a Certain Age (2009-2011)

This comedy-drama series featured Braugher alongside Ray Romano and Scott Bakula as three friends navigating the challenges of middle age. With each facing their own set of personal and professional struggles, the trio grapples with issues of family, career, and relationships. While all three actors delivered compelling performances in this heartfelt exploration of the convolutions of midlife, Braugher’s portrayal of Owen Thoreau Jr., was undeniably a standout.

6. City of Angels (1998)

Braugher starred alongside Nicholas Cage in this romantic medical drama that revolves around Seth, an angel who becomes captivated by the life of a heart surgeon, Maggie Rice. Drawn by the allure of the human experience, Seth chooses to become mortal to pursue a romantic relationship with Maggie. Here, Braugher’s supporting performance as the pragmatic angel, Cassiel, was an earlier role that really showcased his versatility.

5. The Good Fight (2022)

Braugher joined The Good Wife in its sixth and final season, and it’s hard to believe he wasn’t a member of the main cast from the get-go. He portrayed Ri’Chard Lane, a new name partner at the firm, and he blended with the rest of the cast swimmingly. His performance earned him praise from both audiences and critics alike.

4. Homicide: Life on the Street (1993-1999)

Braugher gained widespread recognition for his role in this gripping police procedural series. His portrayal of Detective Frank Pembleton earned him critical acclaim and an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor, establishing him as a force to be reckoned with in the television industry. Homicide: Life on the Street ran for seven seasons, but Braugher’s absence from the seventh was pretty glaring. Thankfully, he returned for the tie-in television film, bringing his signature gravitas back to the story.

3. Gideon’s Crossing (2000-2001)

In a perfect world, Gideon’s Crossing would have lasted for several seasons. Unfortunately, the medical drama ran for just one. Nonetheless, Braugher was a magnetic force on screen as the titular doctor. Braugher thoroughly conveyed the emotional complexities of the medical profession.

2. Primal Fear (1996)

Braugher delivered a memorable performance as Tommy Goodman in this legal thriller, starring opposite Richard Gere and Edward Norton. The film revolves around the defense of an altar boy named Aaron Stampler accused of murdering a prominent archbishop.

The high-profile defense attorney Martin Vail takes on the case and as he delves into it, he discovers shocking revelations that challenge his perception of the truth and the innocence of his client. Braugher’s portrayal of Tommy Goodman, Vail’s investigator, was a scene stealer, contributing to the overall acclaim of the film.

1. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)

In the sitcom that introduced him to younger audiences, André Braugher took on the role of Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His deadpan and stoic portrayal earned him some much-deserved acclaim, especially as he balanced it well with his comedic, and sometimes, over-the-top moments.

Braugher’s comedic timing and delivery made his character an instant fan-favorite, and his fatherly tendencies brought some heart to the show.