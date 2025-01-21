10 best Melania Trump inauguration outfit memes, ranked

It happened, folks. Donald Trump, after winning an eye-opening second victory, is once again president of the United States.

His inauguration was the typical propaganda-fest of rampant lies and mind-boggling first moves, and it quickly became the subject of criticism — and no shortage of jokes — among the world’s innumerable Trump detractors. People poked fun at everyone in attendance, from President Elon Musk and his fidgety first lady Donald to the billionaire cronies lined up behind their new bestie-in-chief, and even actual First Lady Melania Trump soon became a target. Her fashion is always a talking point following major events, but the apathetic 54-year-old outdid herself at her husband’s second inauguration.

Melania showed up to the event dolled-up in an outfit that would be perfectly suitable for a funeral — or a children’s cartoon. Her all-black outfit and leather gloves were more than enough to throw people for a loop, but it was the inclusion of a heavily brimmed boater-style hat that really caught the attention of onlookers.

The best Melania hat memes from Trump’s second inauguration

Melania’s absurd hat pulled quite a bit of focus during her husband’s inauguration, but that may have actually been the point. Its not like Melania and Don get along, so the strange fashion decision could easily be explained away as a subtle “F you” to hubby — or just another fashion faux pas from the woman who wore a coat proclaiming she doesn’t care while visiting migrant children detained in a facility. Hard to say.

One thing is for sure, however — that hat made waves among viewers. People were genuinely off put by the strange outfit inclusion, and promptly raced to social media to make a range of hilarious comparisons.

I mean, come on — the resemblance is uncanny.

Melania Trump out there looking like a Spy vs. Spy cartoon.#Inauguration2025 #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/MGNtzgCJki — Pieter J. Ketelaar 3 💉💉💉 💉 💉 (@PieterJKetelaar) January 20, 2025

The Hamburglar was a favorite comparison among meme-makers, and there’s no denying the accuracy. That hat may truly have been inspired by those long-ago McDonald’s commercials — and there’s no doubt she needs to lean on subterfuge to rip even one burger from Trump’s cold, hungry fingers.

Who wore it better, Melania Trump or the Hamburglar? pic.twitter.com/R6tYyfMkhb — 𝓙𝓲𝓶𝓶𝔂 𝓙 🫒🔑🇵🇸 (@JimmyJ4thewin) January 21, 2025

Why the hell does Melania Trump look like the Hamburgler? pic.twitter.com/FVXt80zGe8 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 20, 2025

She also earned comparisons to Jim Carrey’s The Mask and Darkwing Duck — hell, even Mortal Kombat got an unexpected inauguration day shoutout.

Now why does Melania Trump have the mask hat on 😭 pic.twitter.com/lSub6wNpYZ — N✨ (@nuriesworld) January 20, 2025

Gotta give Melania Coin credit man, she’s put an entire 8-hour shift into wearing that Darkwing Duck hat. Even after Trump made fun of her for wearing it. pic.twitter.com/2USaWfE4Bs — John Lund (@lundinbridge) January 20, 2025

Do you think #Melania Trump ever considered taking off her hat and tossing it across the room like Kung Lao from Mortal Kombat? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oX5VjVa4lO — Cobalt ಠ_ಠ Azurean (@CobaltAzurean) January 21, 2025

Even straightforward memes, like those poking fun at the hat’s sheer size, were soon viral sensations, as people search for anything to laugh about in these terrifying times.

Melania Trump has arrived. pic.twitter.com/agLz1KooUl — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 20, 2025

Honestly, the comparisons to Resident Evil‘s Lady Dimitrescu are among the best out there — when in doubt, a terrifying villain is always a good fit for the Trump clan.

Damiano with the Melania Trump's hat pic.twitter.com/e4L4iFu6VC — Lorenza (@LorenzaCartagi1) January 21, 2025

Jokes about Melania’s grim presence, amplified by her attire, quickly popped off, as people openly pondered just why this woman looks like she’s attending a funeral, instead of an inauguration.

Melania is in mourning today.



Four more years stuck next to this clown 🤡 pic.twitter.com/vcaRYGIfQ6 — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) January 20, 2025

Perhaps the best assessment of Melania’s look pins the blame for the hat on a familiar culprit. Maybe it wasn’t about channelling his favorite fast food restaurant after all — maybe it was just a convenient barricade to stop any unwanted contact.

Oh, now it makes sense. Melania wore the hat as a barrier to Trump’s lips. Got it. #Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/v35yY7eD3I — JC R WHIT (@JC99WHIT) January 20, 2025

Melania wore that hat to protect herself from Trump kissing her — very effective! pic.twitter.com/WlXxXKvUfv — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) January 20, 2025

There could be any number of culprits behind Melania’s odd fashion statement, but whether it was so she could roll her eyes unseen, avoid any unwanted contact with her horrendous hubby, or simply as a means to get some shut-eye during Trump’s rambling speech, it was clearly a slam-dunk.

