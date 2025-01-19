‘That’s no secret’: Melania repeats history and re-learns what being a Trump in America means

The American fashion world is sending a clear message to Melania Trump ahead of her return to the White House: She’s not welcome.

American fashion has traditionally rolled out the red carpet for First Ladies. Michelle Obama’s partnership with Jason Wu launched his career. Jackie Kennedy made Oleg Cassini a household name. Oscar de la Renta dressed everyone from Nancy Reagan to Hillary Clinton. But when it comes to Melania Trump, American designers are slamming their doors shut. As the 2025 presidential inauguration approaches, the incoming First Lady faces an unprecedented fashion industry boycott that reveals how deeply political divisions run in today’s America.

In a revealing interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Melania’s longtime stylist Hervé Pierre shared a shocking example of this rejection: He was physically barred from entering a Madison Avenue designer store in New York once staff recognized him as her stylist. “I understand that you can criticize Mrs. Trump, but to say to someone who is coming to shop – full-price, ‘You are not welcome here.’ That is something that I would have never expected,” Pierre explained. I guess that’s what happens when you support a pathological liar.

Melania Trump’s journey from First Lady to fashion outcast

Melania’s political alignment has forced Pierre to abandon the traditional way First Ladies built their wardrobes. Instead of working directly with American fashion houses for custom designs, he must purchase 95% of Melania’s clothing directly from retail stores. In addition, European designers have stepped in to fill the void, with brands like Dior and Dolce & Gabbana becoming Melania’s go-to choices.

“The Europeans are more open-minded. They see dressing Mrs. Trump, due to the press coverage that she is getting, as a business opportunity to generate sales and free publicity,” Pierre explained. This industry-wide rejection puts Pierre in an impossible position. The few times he has approached American brands for even simple modifications to existing designs, he’s been flatly refused. According to him, “Unfortunately, we can’t do that” is the common response he receives, even for basic alterations any store would typically provide.

The fashion industry’s rejection goes far beyond simple business decisions. American designers are taking a clear moral stance against a woman who has consistently enabled and supported her husband’s assault on democracy, human rights, and American values. Her behavior throughout Trump’s campaign – from avoiding appearances to making baseless accusations against the Obamas – proves once again that she’s not just an innocent bystander to her husband’s dangerous rhetoric.

As Donald Trump threatens to invade Canada, reclaim the Panama Canal, and continues pushing election denial conspiracies, American designers are refusing to normalize this behavior by dressing his wife. Their rejection sends a powerful message: Supporting autocracy has consequences, even in the fashion world.

This stance represents a dramatic evolution in how the fashion industry approaches political responsibility. During Trump’s first term, while some designers like Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford took early stands against dressing Melania, others remained neutral. Now, as Trump promises an even more extreme second term, that neutrality has evaporated. Melania’s wardrobe now represents a First Lady increasingly isolated. Her continued support for her husband’s extreme agenda, from election denial to territorial expansion, appears to have made her toxic to an industry that values creativity, diversity, and freedom of expression.

