So much for ‘America first’: Donald Trump’s first order of business as president? Going back on his promise of being ‘tough on China’

In a move that’s already sparking backlash, President-elect Donald Trump hinted on Saturday, Jan. 18, that his first major move as president might be a surprising reversal of one of his standout campaign promises.



Despite his tough talk on China, Trump said he is “most likely” to grant TikTok a 90-day extension to avoid a U.S. ban after he takes office. “I think that would be, certainly, an option that we look at. The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate. You know, it’s appropriate. We have to look at it carefully. It’s a very big situation,” Trump told NBC News‘ Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker in a phone interview.

Trump’s statement quickly ignited a firestorm online, with critics quick to point out the glaring contradiction. “So much for ‘America first,’” one user wrote on X, while another mocked the president-elect, saying, “So much for being ‘tough on China.’” Others accused Trump of prioritizing his personal interests, with one user speculating, “Well, naturally, since he feels that TikTok helped him, and it’s all about him, of course.” Meanwhile, someone else claimed giving an extension would be useless.

A 90 day extension kind of seems pointless when an entire year has gone by and TikTok has made zero progress in selling. — somewhat warm soup (@moderatelywarm) January 18, 2025

Trump’s suggested extension marks a dramatic about-face for the returning president, who spent much of his first term railing against TikTok and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, over alleged national security risks. In fact, Trump previously signed executive orders aimed at banning not just TikTok but also other Chinese apps like WeChat, only to see those attempts blocked by the courts. Now, with a bipartisan law requiring ByteDance to divest from TikTok set to take effect Sunday, Jan. 19, Trump appears ready to kick the can down the road with a 90-day reprieve.

TikTok’s U.S. operations hang in the balance, as its millions of users await clarity on the app’s future. The law, signed last April by outgoing President Joe Biden, mandates ByteDance to sell TikTok to a non-Chinese buyer or face a nationwide ban. Under the law, the president can grant a one-time, 90-day extension if significant progress has been made toward a sale, but as of now, no binding agreements have been made public.

Trump remained vague on whether any potential buyers have emerged, although Elon Musk, MrBeast, and other names have been floating around as possible takers. “I’ll probably announce [the extension] on Monday,” he said, though critics argue the delay only reinforces the idea that the administration is playing politics with national security.

MrBeast says he just got out of a meeting to buy TikTok. pic.twitter.com/EOV3QKbZbc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 15, 2025

Meanwhile, TikTok has announced it would “go dark” on Sunday unless it receives assurances about its legal status. The Biden White House has dismissed this as a publicity stunt, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying, “We see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump administration takes office.”

The clock is ticking, and Trump’s decision on the TikTok ban will set the tone for his presidency. Will he follow through on his tough-on-China rhetoric, or will this be the first of many promises he quietly walks back? Whatever the decision, Trump will be on the receiving end of criticisms on his first day back at the Oval Office.

