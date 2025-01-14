‘I have everything!’: Melania Trump throws the Obamas under the bus amid viral Donald-Barack moment at Jimmy Carter funeral

As President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House is just days away, the buzz surrounding the former first family has reached a fever pitch. But while Trump is busy preparing for another stint as commander-in-chief, his wife, Melania Trump’s feelings about returning to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue appear more complicated. The former first lady has always been known for her reserved demeanor, but her latest interview has sparked a whirlwind of controversy, thanks to some choice words aimed squarely at the Obamas.

Recommended Videos

In an interview with Fox News just days before Trump’s inauguration, Melania seized the opportunity to take a swipe at former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. When host Ainsley Earhardt innocently asked her, “What is it like when you’re moving back into the White House? What’s different this time?” Melania seemingly responded in the most undiplomatic way.

“The difference is I know where I will be going,” she said before quickly steering into shadier territory. “The first time was challenging. We didn’t have much of the information. The information was… upheld for us from [the] previous administration. But this time, I have everything!”

It’s not clear where this sudden animosity came from, but accusing the Obamas of withholding pertinent information during the Trumps’ first transition into the White House is wild, considering that she declined outgoing First Lady Jill Biden’s invite to a tea party for the transition.

And so instead of earning sympathy for making it seem like she was the victim of the Obamas, Melania’s move to throw the former first family under the bus made her a target of online mockery. Social media users were quick to pounce on her remarks, especially her insinuation that the Obamas somehow sabotaged her plans.

“Melania Trump tries to throw shade at the Obamas on Fox & Friends for not telling her where all the rooms are in the White House and fails. Love how MAGA says she speaks so many languages yet she fails at basic English after being here nearly 30 years,” one user quipped on X while sharing a clip of the interview.

"The information was upheld for us from previous administration."



Melania Trump tries to throw shade at the Obamas on Fox & Friends for not telling her where all the rooms are in the White House and fails.



I love how MAGA says that she speaks so many languages yet she fails at… pic.twitter.com/gGMsMkwtXv — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 13, 2025

Another user sarcastically said, “I can’t help but wonder how the Obama administration hid rooms in the White House from poor Melania while she was LIVING THERE.” Meanwhile, someone else added, “And I’m sure there was no White House staff available to give her the tour… I mean, not like they lived there and took care of every inch of the place. Geez, these people… shame on us for giving them the privilege a second time.”

Meanwhile, what made Melania’s new interview even more shocking is the fact that it surfaced just after her husband, Donald, seemingly had a blast talking to Barack at Jimmy Carter’s funeral. A video of the two politicians laughing while chatting has since gone viral.

Donald Trump sitting next to Barack Obama at Jimmy Carter's funeral…



It's one big club… pic.twitter.com/UKEyrRdSPa — Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) January 9, 2025

It is worth noting that Melania’s recent claim is far from the first time she’d publicly voiced her grievances about how they allegedly made her life difficult in the past. In her memoir, released last year, she devoted an entire section to the drama surrounding her White House move-in delay.

“It is customary for the incoming first family to start the moving process when the outgoing first family leaves for the holidays in December,” she wrote. However, according to Trump’s wife, her team faced unnecessary roadblocks because of the Obamas. “Sadly, our team did not receive the access we had requested to visit the White House residence in December. Despite reaching out to the Obamas’ team and requesting a convenient time for our visit, we did not receive a response for weeks.”

She also claimed that the information her team eventually received was riddled with errors, leaving her unable to begin the necessary renovations until she had already moved in. “Those three weeks would have been crucial for… starting preparations,” she lamented in her book.

Eight years later, Melania clearly hasn’t let go of those three lost weeks. Her latest comments suggest the memory of that rocky start remains fresh in her mind, even as she prepares to head back to Washington. Interestingly, despite her insistence that this transition will be smoother, reports claim Melania won’t be living in the nation’s capital full-time. Could this be her way of quietly distancing herself from White House life altogether?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy