‘What a classless move’: Melania Trump just said ‘no thanks’ to Jill Biden in the most disrespectful way possible

You have to wonder if Melania Trump even wanted husband Donald to get a second term in the first place given how much distance she’s been keeping from him lately. Now she’s rejected Dr. Jill Biden’s invitation for a White House meeting. Does she even want to be the First Lady again?

Recommended Videos

In case you were unaware, it has become somewhat customary for the current First Lady to have a White House meeting with her successor. It’s an olive branch, if you will ⏤ a way of smoothing things over and at least pretending there isn’t any bad blood between the opposing sides.

Clearly Melania is not interested in exchanging niceties, however, as she has rejected Dr. Biden’s invitation in a move that’s being labeled as “classless” and “trashy.” But are we entirely surprised? These are the Trumps we’re talking about. Classless and trashy are practically their middle names.

Good morning and Happy Tuesday to everyone who agrees that Melania trump has once again exposed herself as trashy for refusing an invitation to the White House from First lady Jill Biden — even as trump will be visiting President Biden.



That's not very "Be Best," is it? pic.twitter.com/hrEb4UdNlJ — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 12, 2024

Many believe that Melania doesn’t hold a candle to Jill Biden, which is exactly why they’re expressing their support for her on X.

Melania Trump has refused an invitation to meet with Jill Biden at the White House.



First Lady Doctor Jill Biden is classier, smarter and kinder than Melania by a long shot!



Who agrees? 🖐️💙 pic.twitter.com/8WJeNqfCH0 — 💙Brittney💙 (@AZ_Brittney) November 12, 2024

The breaking of tradition speaks volumes about Melania’s character (or lack thereof).

"Melania Trump is not expected to attend the traditional White House meeting with first lady Jill Biden. It’s a decision that underscores Melania Trump’s long-held willingness to buck tradition"



buck tradition??? no more like being an ignorant bitch. — apathetic (@Asleep2000) November 11, 2024

Perhaps Jill could invite Michelle Obama over for some tea instead.

Bitter Melania Trump has turned down the traditional White House meeting with First Lady Jill Biden, CNN reports. I hope this means she can invite First Lady Michelle Obama instead, and have tea TIME. pic.twitter.com/MuoLihrxB2 — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) November 11, 2024

This isn’t even the first time the Trumps have done this. Donald and Melania also refused to welcome the Bidens into the White House back in 2020 when they lost the election. The pair basically acted like spoiled children upon realizing that they’d been voted out.

🚨NEW: Melania Trump has rejected First Lady Jill Biden’s invitation for an official White House meeting. This is a decades-long tradition that was broken in 2020 by Melania refusing to meet with Dr. Biden.



RETWEET if you are proud to call Dr. Biden our First Lady! pic.twitter.com/7CycsPhop3 — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) November 11, 2024

Dear Melania: To quote Dr. King Schultz from the hit Quentin Tarantino film, Django Unchained, “You are an abysmal winner.” Donald, meanwhile, is at least set to meet with Joe Biden in the White House to discuss a smooth transition of power. While things are likely to be smooth on Biden’s end, no one should be surprised if eternal man-child Trump makes things as difficult as possible as he pouts and stomps his way back into the White House.

Why did Melania reject Jill Biden’s invitation?

While it had previously been speculated that the soon-to-be First Lady had declined Jill Biden’s invitation due to scheduling conflicts related to her bestselling book, a source has claimed that Melania’s reason for not attending is due to the fact that she is still sore over the Mar-a-Lago raids that took place in 2022. “Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer,” the source said. “The Bidens are disgusting. Jill Biden isn’t someone Melania needs to meet.”

Is that really the reason? Who knows. Melania has been noticeably absent from her husband’s side for the entirety of his campaign, so it could just be that she’s tired of politics, period. Perhaps she’s seen her husband for the monster he is and doesn’t want anything to do with him anymore, public appearances notwithstanding. I realize I’m being pretty generous here, as I highly doubt she’s grown a conscience overnight, but still, one can hope. For many of us, that’s all we have left heading into the murky void that is 2025.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy