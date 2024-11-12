‘What a classless move’: Melania Trump just said ‘no thanks’ to Jill Biden in the most disrespectful way possible

You have to wonder if Melania Trump even wanted husband Donald to get a second term in the first place given how much distance she’s been keeping from him lately. Now she’s rejected Dr. Jill Biden’s invitation for a White House meeting. Does she even want to be the First Lady again?
In case you were unaware, it has become somewhat customary for the current First Lady to have a White House meeting with her successor. It’s an olive branch, if you will ⏤ a way of smoothing things over and at least pretending there isn’t any bad blood between the opposing sides.
Clearly Melania is not interested in exchanging niceties, however, as she has rejected Dr. Biden’s invitation in a move that’s being labeled as “classless” and “trashy.” But are we entirely surprised? These are the Trumps we’re talking about. Classless and trashy are practically their middle names.
Many believe that Melania doesn’t hold a candle to Jill Biden, which is exactly why they’re expressing their support for her on X.
The breaking of tradition speaks volumes about Melania’s character (or lack thereof).
Perhaps Jill could invite Michelle Obama over for some tea instead.
This isn’t even the first time the Trumps have done this. Donald and Melania also refused to welcome the Bidens into the White House back in 2020 when they lost the election. The pair basically acted like spoiled children upon realizing that they’d been voted out.
Dear Melania: To quote Dr. King Schultz from the hit Quentin Tarantino film, Django Unchained, “You are an abysmal winner.” Donald, meanwhile, is at least set to meet with Joe Biden in the White House to discuss a smooth transition of power. While things are likely to be smooth on Biden’s end, no one should be surprised if eternal man-child Trump makes things as difficult as possible as he pouts and stomps his way back into the White House.
Why did Melania reject Jill Biden’s invitation?
While it had previously been speculated that the soon-to-be First Lady had declined Jill Biden’s invitation due to scheduling conflicts related to her bestselling book, a source has claimed that Melania’s reason for not attending is due to the fact that she is still sore over the Mar-a-Lago raids that took place in 2022. “Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer,” the source said. “The Bidens are disgusting. Jill Biden isn’t someone Melania needs to meet.”
Is that really the reason? Who knows. Melania has been noticeably absent from her husband’s side for the entirety of his campaign, so it could just be that she’s tired of politics, period. Perhaps she’s seen her husband for the monster he is and doesn’t want anything to do with him anymore, public appearances notwithstanding. I realize I’m being pretty generous here, as I highly doubt she’s grown a conscience overnight, but still, one can hope. For many of us, that’s all we have left heading into the murky void that is 2025.
Published: Nov 12, 2024 02:06 pm