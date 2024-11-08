Is Melania Trump not part of President-elect Donald Trump’s new squad?

There was something sus about Melania Trump post-election.

After staging a no-show at her husband, President-elect Donald Trump’s “Women for Trump” rally, she reluctantly showed up to the Republican Party’s gathering on election night, and then she made no effort to pose for the cameras when it was time for the entire Trump clan plus Elon Musk’s family to fake show unity in front of the American people.

In the entire U.S. history, no one has ever managed to make a grand comeback and return to power after losing a reelection aside from Trump. This distinction, of course, extends to Melania, who — for lack of a better term — can now be referred to as a returning first lady. But for someone who is bound to enjoy another four years of perks, privileges, and the spotlight, Melania doesn’t seem so enthusiastic about anything other than deliberately avoiding media attention or her husband, for that matter — which now begs the question: Is Melania Trump not part of Donald’s new squad?

When Trump and his children and their families gathered at Mar-a-Lago for an early celebration on Wednesday night, the exuberance in the room was so palpable, that you would think everyone that mattered to the presumed 47th U.S. president was there. From Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric to Tiffany Trump and all their spouses and kids and even Donald’s youngest son Barron, everyone important to the politician showed up to congratulate him. Heck, even Elon Musk and his 4-year-old son, X, were there.

Unfortunately, not everyone was there to give a toast to (and feed the ego of) the MAGA head honcho. Well, at least, if we are basing this on a photo Donald Jr.’s eldest child Kai shared on X that she so brazenly captioned, “The whole squad.” The snap, showing the Trump clan with Musk and his son smiling so sinisterly after more than half of America voted red, did not include one supposedly very important person in Trump’s life — the lady with pained smiles, Melania.

To be fair, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Jr.’s fiancée, is also not there, but nobody has time to bat an eyelash for her non-appearance. Everyone is more interested to know if Melania is indeed not part of “the whole squad.” Page Six tried to get to the bottom of this, but Miss Ma’am’s reps either had nothing to say or just couldn’t come up with a believable alibi for her absence from what was supposed to be a monumental gathering for the Trump family.

It is worth noting that the Slovenian beauty had made an effort to stay out of her husband’s campaign pre-election. From the kickoff of his presidential bid campaign trail in Iowa to most of the key events in his desire to secure his return to the Oval Office, Melania opted to stay out of sight and purportedly focus her energy on raising their teenage son. Nevertheless, we couldn’t really say that Melania abandoned Trump when he needed someone to escort him and convince America that he knows how to keep a marriage.

Throughout Election Day, Melania was actually by her husband’s side. She visited a polling site with him in Palm Beach, Fla. earlier in the day, and she was also present when Donald delivered his victory speech from West Palm Beach later that night. It was only just for a brief moment that she stepped away to either breathe or rehearse the awkward smiles she gave after the initial results showed her husband winning. Sadly, that was also the time when the clan was asked to pose for the “squad” pic. But yeah, she’s still part of the “whole squad.”

