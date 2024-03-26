Where is Melania Trump and when was she last seen in public?

As Republican candidate Donald Trump fully embarks on the peak of his bid to become president of the U.S. for a second time, GOP supporters, fellow politicians, and news networks have all collectively speculated over the last several months as to where Melania Trump is.

The former first lady has had her own fair share of controversies in the past, although it’s worth noting that none seem to compare to the massive wrongdoings and lawsuits stacked against her husband. Nevertheless, there’s certainly a particular flare and likability that Republican voters have found with Melania, so it hardly comes as a major surprise that voters and MAGA followers are wondering why she’s been missing from the public lately. And with Trump’s campaign for the 2024 presidency set to kickstart into high gear and into full swing, he’ll surely need Mrs. Trump by his side.

So with Mrs. Trump missing from the public eye over the last several months, it makes perfect sense as to why interest in her whereabouts has increased as of late, with folks wondering where exactly she is.

Where is Melania, and when was she last seen in public?

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For those who have been undoubtedly worried about the health and well-being of Melania, folks will be happy to know that the former first lady seems to be in good health and good spirits. In fact, Melania recently made her first high-profile public appearance in quite some time when she accompanied her husband and the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidency at a party in Mar-a-Lago.

While in Florida together, the two had photos snapped by the paparazzi, with Melania even being asked by reporters if she would be joining her husband on his campaign trail. For many, this is the first time that Melania has been seen in months, with Mrs. Trump notably absent during the family’s Christmas card photo back in December 2023. From there, an onslaught of people began to wonder where the former first lady was, and if she was okay.

In regards to her absence from public appearances as of late, Melania was missing from the public eye due to the health decline of her mother, Amalija Knavs. After the unfortunate passing of her mother in January of this year, Melania recently attended a party with her husband Donald last month. And with Melania once again making a public appearance about a week ago, it’s clear that she’s gearing up to make several more appearances during the campaign.