10 Celebrities who play ‘Fortnite’

Celebrities, they’re just like us! In this case, they love the incredibly popular battle royale game Fortnite, and aren’t afraid to show it. Some celebrities might make you go, “duh of course they play,” but others will leave you scratching your head. Without further ado, here are 10 celebs who love playing Fortnite.

Celebrities who play Fortnite

Drake

Drake is one of the most popular rappers of all time. The man has more number ones than a desk calendar, so it makes sense that when he played Fortnite with Ninja, he set a new Twitch record in the process.

Over 600,000 people logged in to see him play, easily beating the previous record of 388,000 set by Dr DisRespect. At that time, Drake said he had only been playing the game about a month or so, and used it to blow off some steam after arduous studio sessions.

Roseanne

Roseanne, yes the one from the crazy popular ’90s sitcom who got cancelled a few years back for some incendiary remarks, also loves the game.

She took to Twitter (Now X) to reveal that not only does she love to play the game, she dominates it.

“I have 20 fortnite victory royale wins,” she said in 2018. Of course, we don’t have any concrete proof of this, and sure it sounds like hyperbole, but just picturing Roseanne owning n00bs is enough to garner at least a chuckle.

Finn Wolfhard

Perhaps best known as the lanky Mike Wheeler in the hit show Stranger Things, Finn Wolfhard is well-known in the gaming community as a Fortnite player.

He’s streamed a lot on his now rarely used Twitch channel, and he’s been vocal about the game on X as well. On TikTok, there are also various videos of the celebrity playing the game.

Norm Macdonald

Norm Macdonald, RIP, was one of the most beloved, well-known and hilarious people to ever perform standup comedy. While he passed away tragically a few years back, we’re still learning things about him all these years later.

One of the more esoteric facts about the star is that he was a Fortnite player. He took to X to taunt the world about it in a way only he could.

“There is no one who can beat me at Fortnite,” he said. “And I mean NO ONE!!!!!!!!”

Unfortunately, we’ll never be able to test those fighting words to find out if it was true, or he was just riling people up in true Macdonald fashion. It’s probably the latter, but how great would it be if it wasn’t.

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas, of Jonas Brothers, DNCE and marrying Sophie Turner fame, is a regular Fortnite player. He is so dedicated to the craft that he invited players from all over the world to play with him by sharing his Fortnite user name.

“Playing Fortnite username: CrackedPig8153 come join my team.” I’m sure he made a lot of teenagers and 20 somethings very happy with that tweet.

Lil Yachty

Popular rapper Lil Yachty is a big-time Fortnite proponent. He participated in the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am, which gave $3 million to charity. He teamed up with TBNRFrags, a gaming streamer with almost 8 million subscribers on YouTube.

He also started a Twitch channel, but quickly bailed on it after streaming and the chat turned against him. The chat started telling him how much he sucked, and he didn’t like that so he said “I don’t care, I’m a millionaire.”

Can’t really argue with that, we guess.

Ariana Grande

Pop singer Ariana Grande’s participation in Fortnite goes well beyond simply playing the game, she’s in the game! Grande performed a virtual concert in the game, and it was just another way that Fortnite proved to be groundbreaking.

The concert wasn’t just a one-off, either. It was tied into the game in exciting ways. Players were taken through portals before she even appeared, and they got to play a bunch of fun mini games.

This means that Grande is now a part of the games extensive lore, and that’s not a bad thing at all.

Tristan Thompson

Photo via Instagram

To a certain segment of the population, Thompson is one of the most famous people around. Sure, some of this fame comes from being a professional basketball player, but mostly it’s from publicly cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

Regardless, Thomson showed off his affinity for the game during a birthday party for his daughter last year. In an Instagram story, he shares a picture of himself and his daughter with the caption “You will always be my number 1 pick in Fortnite duos momma.”

Patrick Mahomes

NFL Quarterback Patrick Mahomes not only plays the game, he’s in the game! Mahomes outfits and accessories were added to the Fortnite item shop last year, and they proved to be exceedingly popular.

Here’s what he said on X:

“Yesterday i played fortnite for the first time in a while and someone killed me with my jersey on.. don’t know how i feel about it…”

Mahomes is one of quite a few sports legends to join the game, including LeBron James and tennis player Naomi Osaka.

Chance the Rapper

Like we’ve discussed before, Fortnite isn’t just a video game, it’s a cultural force that features movies, concerts and TV shows. Chance the Rapper actually released his prank show reboot of Punk’d in the game.

He’s tweeted a few times about the game, including back in 2020 when he announced he would be playing live on Twitch for everyone to see.