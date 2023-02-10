Roseanne Barr whines people won’t stop trying to cancel her just as she gets a massive new stand-up gig

You’d have thought Roseanne Barr would’ve perhaps learned a lesson or two over the years about consequences to actions, and the age-old saying “you reap what you sow”. But she hasn’t. She’s again whinged about how people won’t stop trying to cancel her just as she’s about to have a huge stand-up special release.

Barr was fired from ABC for one of the most gob-smackingly awful and racist comments you may ever see, when she compared a Black advisor of Barack Obama to Planet of the Apes and as offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood. These truly awful comments led to the result of her show Roseanne being axed, and her subsequent ex-communication from the entertainment world.

Eager to market themselves to people who wouldn’t see an issue with those comments, Fox hired Barr for a special comedy special called Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! No, it isn’t a made-up, barely workshopped title, that really is what it’s called. The special will air on Feb. 13 exclusively on Fox Nation.

Promoting her new show, Barr again seized the chance to talk about how people won’t stop canceling her — which doesn’t feel very poignant when you consider that she now only has a career because she was canceled. Barr tried desperately in her interview with the Los Angeles Times to humanize herself but only comes across much worse as a result, with a fairly sycophantic interviewer.

“I’ve survived. I’ve come out on the other side of it, finally. But it was a witch-burning. And it was terrifying. It was. I would die many times. I guess you would call it the dark night of the soul. I felt like the devil himself was coming against me to try to tear me apart, to punish me for believing in God.”

Incredibly, it doesn’t end there. She then exclaims she was canceled and kicked off television due to jealousy around the popularity of her show.

“And they denied me the right to apologize. Oh my God, they just hated me so badly. I had never known that they hated me like that. They hate me because I have talent, because I have an opinion. Even though Roseanne became their No. 1 show, they’d rather not have a No. 1 show.”

Thankfully, nobody is required to actually watch the special, which is a blessing considering Barr goes on to say that the show will be offensive. Consider yourself warned.