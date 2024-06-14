Timothee Chalamet smiling big in a silver jacket, backdropped by an orange backdrop.
Timothee Chalamet has made Hollywood’s ‘hot rodent’ list, and he’s not alone

He may be an A-lister, but he belongs on an even better list (and no, it's not 'Twilight'-related).
Published: Jun 14, 2024 02:02 pm

Timothee Chalamet is one of the most prolific actors right now, breaking record after record, jumping from one franchise to another, all while dating Kylie Jenner. But Timmy, an A-lister, belongs on an even better list: the ‘hot rodent’ list for male celebs, and you’re going to love it.

Timothee Chalamet is officially a hot rodent, the internet has decided. Rats are becoming more and more popular online in 2024, whether we’re talking about the animals (who are very opinionated about Lady Gaga’s music), or the name loyal Twilight fans call each other in a popular Facebook group. Now, the rat promotion department has reached famous male celebrities.

It all began with a funny joke on social media about Challengers‘ Mike Faist, with someone comparing him to a dormouse. Gen Z started discussing technicalities and debated whether he was actually a field mouse or a cartoon mouse. From then on, the trend expanded to other celebrities.

Who (or better yet what) is a “hot rodent”?

Mike Faist might have started the trend, but there’s no popular list that wouldn’t include A-lister Timothee Chalamet. The trend looks at men with the likeness to rodents, whose unique features have attracted many fans. The Daily Mail made the trend even more popular with an article earlier this month. The outlet explained that the likeness to rats might sound like an insult, but it is, in fact, the biggest compliment since Golden Retriever boyfriends.

Now, loyal and enthusiastic boyfriends encompass more people, as the “hot rodents” are described as “loyal, unconventionally attractive with sharp eyes and angular faces.” It shouldn’t be confused with a “himbo,” because “hot rodents” have layers.

Mike Faist’s Challengers co-star, Josh O’Connor (of Prince Charles fame from The Crown) is also on the list; Barry Keoghan of Saltburn, who is dating Sabrina Carpenter, is also on it, as is The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White and Succession’s Kieran Culkin. Other celebs include Matty Healy (the OG, self-assumed rat), and Tom Holland. The list goes as far as ’90s Johnny Depp, who never displayed the “traditional Brad Pitt” looks.

Others went on to make several jokes about the “Hot Rodent Summer” trend, including famous rat characters into the mix.

Coming back to Timmy, though — the Dune star is the epitome of a “hot rodent.” Countless times, he’s shown that he is comfortable in his own skin, and has —intentionally or not — pushed fashion boundaries with bold, eye-catching outfits on the red carpet, often rejecting the typical stereotypes of toxic masculinity. On top of that, he has always shown that he is incredibly respectful of his fellow female co-stars or on the red carpet, turning him into a top choice for any positive list, and the ideal “hot rodent” boyfriend. Nibble on that.

Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.