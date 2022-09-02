Timothée Chalamet is bringing ‘backs’ back with his newest red carpet look. The Dune star debuted a daring backless look sporting a blood-red jumpsuit to the Venice International Film Festival world premiere of his new film Bones and All and turned heads and cameras throughout the night.

Timothée Chalamet tonight in Venice via Haider Ackermann pic.twitter.com/39Y70nslOQ — Timothée Chalamet Fans (@TimotheeUpdates) September 2, 2022

The backless sleeveless ‘fit, accessorized by a matching scarf worn à la page, was yet another addition to Chalamet’s seemingly endless array of bold and daring debut night looks. The jumpsuit is custom Haider Ackermann, one of Chalamet’s go-to designers for red carpet looks. Last year, the pair collaborated on a hoodie design.

It hearkens back to some of his bolder fashion choices, such as wearing a sequined Louis Vuitton womenswear jacket to the Oscars earlier this year. He wore it with plenty of swagger and not a hint of self-consciousness, giving his fans and the festival media a good dose of fun — and perhaps a wink to his audience, given the cannibalistic subject matter of Bones & All.

Bones and All will follow Chalamet and co-star Taylor Russell as a pair of teenage lovers on a road trip who just so happen to be cannibals. Based on author Camille DeAngelis’ YA novel of the same name, the film reunites Chalamet with Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino. Oscar winner Mark Rylance, Chloë Sevigny, Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, and David Gordon Green also appear in supporting roles. Guadagnino’s A Bigger Splash and Suspiria writer David Kajganich adapted the novel.

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell on the red carpet for Bones and All tonight at Venice Film Festival (via ZEFFIR3LLI) pic.twitter.com/4iKT1PVo7G — Timothée Chalamet Fans (@TimotheeUpdates) September 2, 2022

The film will be distributed by MGM with United Artists. It will screen at the 60th New York Film Festival, 17th Fantastic Fest, and 49th Telluride Film Festival before it goes into wide release on Nov. 23.