’10 hells & 10 naws’: Rapper NLE Choppa puts on a risky, saggy, Michael Jackson-inspired sheer outfit but his fandom is clearly not ready

Female celebrities are always taking risks with their fashion, switching for every album, TV show, or movie they’re promoting. The big fashion houses offer a wide variety for them to be as bold or as modest as they want. However, male celebrities are not the same, as the majority slaps a black tux on and call it a day for every event.

So, when we see something bolder, it’s clear we’re not always ready. Especially when it comes to rappers who are finding their way. In a new post on social media, NLE Choppa tested the waters with a risky outfit that didn’t receive any support from his already too lenient followers.

NLE Choppa’s risky photoshoot serves as inspiration for his upcoming album

The rapper posted a series of photos wearing a risky, saggy sheer outfit that had a lot going on. Paired with a low brown belt that fell dangerously low on his hips, white socks, and brown leather shoes, there’s so much going on – and little of it is good.

Several photos got racier as he dropped the top completely, keeping the saggy pants. The outfit was from Luar’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, and, with its futuristic look, it was definitely an attempt worth celebrating, although the result was too much.

The Memphis rapper often takes risks with his outfits but this one had a special meaning: he teased that the photoshoot featured his potential cover for his upcoming release, PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X S**T SZN, which came out on Dec. 24. He also added a photo of Michael Jackson in a gold outfit as the inspiration for his album cover.

The comments on the internet were not what he would’ve expected. Too many things were going on with the outfit, and the saggy pants were where everyone drew the line. “10 hells & 10 naws,” simply wrote a fan on a fashion-focused Instagram account. “Sagging in this outfit is crazy,” added another.

There were some salvageable things from his outfit, as one user pointed out: “He coulda wore the shorts w no draws like it looks like he had on or lack thereof, but w a different top.” However, all at once didn’t have the result he waited for from his fans. Another wrote, “So.. I’m happy he is trying but.. its a no from me.” A different one echoed the same idea: “Love that he takes risks. But the Baptist Pastor 11s with white socks threw it off for me.”

Of course, NLE Choppa’s previous comments about his sexuality also had fans commenting about it. “They love to take men with this kind of image and put them in clothes like this,” but several people replied that he “agreed” to wear the outfit,” with another pointing out that, “Fashion has no gender, close-minded people always have something to say.”

The entire year, fans have been speculating on his sexuality after his recent comments. In an interview with Paper Magazine, the rapper noted addressed the ongoing speculation.

“The beauty of it is that it gave me an opportunity to say, ‘Oh, y’all feel like I’m this way? Okay, let me give y’all some more reasons to feel that way, even though I know I’m not.’”

He later showed support for the LGBT+ community, denying that he was bisexual. “It’s plenty of respect for those who [are bisexual] but I love women when it comes to intimacy. Me personally, I love them extremely,” he confirmed. He also added that queer men do not “discomfort my space” in an appearance on Yung Miami’s podcast Caresha Please.

NLE Choppa’s outfit wasn’t a hit on the ‘Gram but his risky fashion would do well on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

