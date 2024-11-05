‘1000/10 slay for the ages’: These ‘Riverdale’ stars transformed into Kim Possible and Shego, and it’s just as great as you’d expect

We love nothing better than a clever Halloween costume, except for a brilliant couple’s outfit. This year, Riverdale stars Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes did not disappoint with their interpretations of Disney Channel’s Kim Possible and villainess Shego.

The actresses are best friends and have inspired fans with their fashion and costume ideas for several years. Lili Reinhart usually joins in on the action but revealed on Instagram before Halloween that she would not be involved in this year’s activities because she has a sick family member. However, she did create a fabulous makeup tutorial for a Third Eye-inspired finish.

Some of the trio’s past looks include the Powerpuff Girls, characters from Scooby Doo, and the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus.

The Halloween costumes that have left everyone impressed

The post’s comment section has been filled with messages of support from fans praising Mendes and Petsch for being “the best duo” and the “favorite Halloween costume.” But the central theme in the comment section has been questions about where Reinhart is (we guess they missed the memo). Fans were disappointed the actress was not involved this year, and there are plenty of characters to be inspired by from the animation series Kim Possible and many people feel that she would have made a great Ron. However, Reinhart did show her support for her friends by commenting on their post. “1000/10 slay for the ages,” she wrote (and fans have liked her post over 50,000 times in agreement).

Mendes also posted several photos and a short video of her Shego outfit, giving her followers a better look at her costume and green eyes. She captioned her post with, “there shego again.” Fans have been so impressed that they are calling for a remake of the series and feel that Mendes and Petsch would be perfect for a live-action version. “Seriously, they need to redo the Kim Possible live-action movie and cast you and Maddie to play Shego and Kim respectively!!!” a comment reads — this is definitely something we would watch!

Petsch also posted photos on Instagram for her 23.9 million fans to see, giving them a better look at her outfit and showing off her best Kim Possible pose (and we are so here for it). The star also gave a behind-the-scenes look at how much work went into getting them ready. It’s always great to have a glam team available, right?!

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes first appeared on Riverdale in 2017, and although they worked closely for six years, the show wrapped in 2023, and they have stayed friends. Their bond is so strong that Mendes has referred to her former costars as being like her sisters. “They’re like my sisters — we’ve all seen parts of each other that no one else has seen,” she told InStyle in 2022. “It’s like family — you don’t choose them. Maybe these aren’t people that I would’ve been friends with had I just met them once at a party, but we’re bonded by this experience.”

She noted that their relationships were complicated and had depth, being able to recover from petty squabbles and disagreements. “I fought with every one of these girls. We’ve had drama, we’ve had disagreements, we’ve cried, we’ve made up,” she shared. “We’ve been through a lot together and we’ve leaned on each other in those moments.”

We look forward to seeing how their friendship evolves in the future and hope these Halloween costumes keep coming!

