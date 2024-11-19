2 ‘One Tree Hill’ stars weighed in on the reboot and return chances, and I’m trying to forget all the reasons why they probably won’t be in it

One Tree Hill ran for nine seasons between 2003 and 2012, and while it was a thrill and a half for all of us viewers, the cast and crew had a miserable time due to disgraced creator Mark Schwahn’s abuse. Because of that, lead actresses Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton Morgan, and recurring star Danneel Harris Ackles announced they’re planning a reboot, and now two OG characters have weighed in on the possibility of their return.

Recommended Videos

The plans for a reboot were announced in August 2024, after they were leaked online. Bush and Morgan took to social media to confirm the plans with Netflix, although details are yet to come out about the plot and returning cast members.

At the same time, the news was met with mixed reactions. One Tree Hill was such a wild ride, as the drama put the characters through many heartbreaking moments before wrapping up their stories in seasons 7 and 9, respectively. Fans are also wary about several key members not returning due to some behind-the-scenes drama, and two of the most important OTH stars addressed it head-on.

Bethany Joy Lenz and Chad Michael Murray addressed the One Tree Hill reboot

Image via The CW

Before I get into what they said, let’s take a bit of a background detour. One Tree Hill was an ensemble cast featuring many fan favorites but the main cast included Bush, Burton Morgan, Chad Michael Murray, Bethany Joy Lenz, and James Lafferty. The golden five, without whom a reboot might not work. Yes, I know what you’ll say, we had two seasons sans Murray and Burton Morgan but OTH wasn’t the same, was it? So, if they’re going to bring it back, we need ALL of them.

But here’s why that’s difficult. Earlier this year, Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton reportedly had a fallout, with Burton unfollowing Lenz on social media. The rumors about their fallout started after Lenz revealed the cover of her memoir, Dinner for Vampires, which looked strikingly similar to Burton Morgan’s 2023 memoir, Grimoire Girl. After unfollowing her, Burton Morgan seemingly shaded Lenz with a meme on her Instagram Stories noting, “I don’t think imitation is the highest form of flattery, I think it’s annoying.”

Furthermore, there has been speculation that Lenz’s views don’t align with Bush and Burton Morgan’s. The two actresses have been very outspoken about women’s rights, LGBTQ+, and more, and rumor has it Lenz is more… traditional as she follows several Republicans and anti-LGBT pages.

As for Chad Michael Murray, we all know the story. He was briefly married to Bush when filming season 3 before allegedly cheating on her with Paris Hilton (he was really sliving). The two managed to work together for a long time after their breakup but it’s unclear where they stand. A source had told Deadline when the OTH reboot rumors came out that Murray won’t be attached.

Back to the present day: During an episode of the podcast I’ve Never Said This Before, Benz addressed the feud rumors and confirmed that she’s working on mending her relationship with Burton. “I love Hilarie. I would never wanna go back to a One Tree Hill reboot with animosity.” She confirmed that their misunderstandings wouldn’t stop her from returning to the show. However, she didn’t confirm she would be a part of it but her answer is encouraging.

As for Murray, when promoting his upcoming Magic Mike-inspired Christmas film The Merry Gentlemen, the actor told E! News around 4:46, “I want that show to happen,” Chad confirmed, before adding, “I don’t know what will happen with me.” This isn’t a confirmation, either, as the actor went on to praise the fandom and the support but he added that he wants the show to have more stories that touch people, with or without his involvement.

One Tree Hill without Lucas, Haley, and Nathan would not be One Tree Hill, so please excuse me while I go about my day being nothing but positive they can find a way to bring all of them back, dramas and feuds aside.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy