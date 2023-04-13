5 characters Mia Goth could play in ‘Blade’

The nebulous, infinitely-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe has now added Infinity Pool star and scream queen Mia Goth to its roster. Goth is due for a role in the much-anticipated and long-awaited Blade reboot, being headlined by Mahershala Ali and helmed by Yann Demange.

Goth is best known for her roles in, fittingly, gothic films, where she often portrays complex killers and seductresses. Her background in provocative indie films is very noteworthy too, with almost all her roles highly demanding and R-rated films. Bringing Goth to the Marvel universe seemed like classic pipe dream casting, but is now reality. But who could the 21st century’s scream queen be portraying in Blade? Friend or foe?

Lilith

Image via Marvel

Possibly the most obvious choice, Lilith would be almost certainly top of many lists. The daughter of Dracula, Lilith first appeared in 1974 and has mostly not been involved in the classic Marvel fare of superheroes and world-ending New York City battles. Instead, Lilith makes up a crucial part of the vampiric pantheon within Marvel – often lurking in the shadows and occasionally jumping back to relevancy. Lilith is more typically a villain of Doctor Strange, although such usual affiliations don’t tend to apply in the MCU.

Hunger

Image via Marvel

While a composite character of Hunger was portrayed by Matt Smith in the laughably bad Morbius, the character deserves a second chance. A living vampire, Hunger is male in the comics, but this is hardly an established character, so taking liberties would work. Loxias Crown is a former agent of Hydra who is adept with the Darkhold, similar to Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange. Defeated in the comics by Blade and Spider-Man, the Darkhold part of the character would fit in with the current multiverse arc of the MCU.

Baroness Blood

Image via Marvel

Another decent shout, Baroness Blood is a character hwo hasn’t had too much play in the comics but is tormented enough to fit Goth’s profile as an actress. The daughter of Baron Blood, she gained immunity from the sun by drinking from the Holy Grail. There’s some unfortunate vampire incest going on here, but this would likely not make its way into a Marvel film production. Her quest to find the Holy Grail feels like a strong story starting point for a movie.

Spitfire

Image via Marvel

Given Goth’s nationality, a character like Spitfire could be perfect and also allow her to do something rare for her: speak in her natural accent. Jacqueline Falsworth takes on the mantle of Spitfire during the second World War, with her unknowingly a descendant of Baron Blood. Not a vampire, she is instead a mutant who has vampiric-like powers possibly due to her ancestry. Spitfire is also a hero unlike the other characters in this list, with it worth noting Goth’s role hasn’t been confirmed one way or the other.

Vampire by Night

Image via Marvel

You’ve heard of Werewolf by Night, but ever hear of Vampire by Night? If you’re wondering why the name doesn’t sound so original, it’s because she is the niece of Jack Russell. Curiously, she possesses both lycanthrope and vampire blood and is able to transform into a werewolf as well as boasting vampiric powers. Given Russell was just introduced in a Disney Plus original, this doesn’t feel too far off.

Blade‘s big MCU debut is currently set for release on Sept. 6, 2024.