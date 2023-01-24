Mia Goth might not be winning an Oscar for her performance in Pearl, but her next horror film with Brandon Cronenberg is looking absolutely, completely bonkers.

Having been edited down from an NC-17 rating to just an R, Infinity Pool is looking for all the world like the most provocative and unrelentingly horny horror film in many years. Early reactions from Sundance tease it as being possibly the most outrageous film anyone in the Cronenberg clan has ever put to film — which is surely saying something.

Brandon Cronenberg, son of famed body horror director David, has seen three features released so far in his career — all with the hallmarks of his father’s unmistakable eroticism and horror. Like father, like son. Although we do wonder if David will call to “make sure everything’s alright at home” following Infinity Pool.

Holy hell, #InfinityPool destroyed me in the best possible way. Brandon Cronenberg is easily one of the most provocative directors working today & this is yet another masterpiece that defied all my expectations. Mia Goth & Alexander Skarsgård are frigging PHENOMENAL. #Sundance pic.twitter.com/Ypx1hcrwp5 — Heatherface Wixson (@MMEFXBook VOL 2 – out 10/26!) (@thehorrorchick) January 22, 2023

Goth was perhaps hard done by not to receive more industry recognition for her performances in Pearl and X, but it sounds like she’s ready to give another absolutely ridiculous and infatuating performance.

Infinity Pool is a twisted, terrifying ride that’s just as fun as it is fucked up. Brandon Cronenberg delivers a story/ visuals that are bizarre, surreal, & completely intoxicating. Loved seeing Alexander Skarsgård go off the rails & Mia Goth at her unhinged best!!#Sundance2023 pic.twitter.com/GZQ8a1Lfmg — Cat Cardenas (@catrcardenas) January 22, 2023

If you were in any doubt about what this film envisions itself as, here’s how Goth and co-star Alexander Skarsgård rocked up on the red carpet for Infinity Pool. Somebody cue up Depeche Mode’s “Master and Servant,” thanks.

Mia Goth done it again and Brandon Cronenberg brought Alexander Skarsgård in on a leash. #Infinitypool wild. Hilarious. Awful. A+. Jail for everyone involved. Repeatedly. https://t.co/mIliROg4Hf pic.twitter.com/x6PJtt4jE0 — Vegas (@VivaLaVegaaaa) January 24, 2023

Infinity Pool could potentially be a romcom pic.twitter.com/Iq8A3WcI7W — 𖤐 Bri 𖤐 (@BriAnimator_) January 24, 2023

The screening’s meme value didn’t stop there, with Mia Goth doorhangers and mask cut-outs being handed to those in attendance. The doorhanger teases the ridiculousness of this White Lotus-like setting with all the horniness of, well, a Cronenberg movie. Currently sitting at 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Infinity Pool will see a limited release in the United States.