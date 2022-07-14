Chris Hemsworth wasn’t always worthy enough to helm Thor on the big screen. Believe it or not, the brawny Aussie was quickly rejected for the part. Through a series of harder to believe events (which you can read about below), Hemsworth got a second chance that paid off with millions of dollars, global recognition, and over a decade in the MCU. The following six actors could have had all that if Hemsworth hadn’t cheated rejection.

Note: Although Daniel Craig once said he turned down Thor, he later clarified that that had been a joke.

Alexander Skarsgård

In a different timeline, Alexander Skarsgård is killing it as the MCU’s Thor. The 6-foot-4 Swede basically played a different Norse superhero in The Northman, plus his last name contains “gard” for Odin’s sake! In 2009, Skarsgård revealed that “there was definitely some truth” to him being one of the runners-up to play Thor. “I met with [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] a few times and the [Thor] director [Kenneth Branagh],” he admitted. He thought his tall, blonde, Scandinavian features made him perfect for the part. They weren’t, but they were enough to put him in the Thor suit for a screen test. “That was pretty fun.”

Charlie Hunnam

Another blonde hunk, Charlie Hunnam was long in the running to play the God of Thunder. Although he “wasn’t 100 percent sure” he wanted to do it and “they weren’t 100 percent sure” they wanted him to do it, something kept bringing him and Marvel together. “I auditioned and I met with the director [Branagh] and the guys at Marvel several times . . . ” the Sons of Anarchy star revealed in 2017, “and it was sort of this awkward dance that we were having . . . Then they found Chris Hemsworth and that ended abruptly.”

Tom Hiddleston

The man who’s a perfect Loki was almost a less-than-perfect Thor. Tom Hiddleston spent four months auditioning for the title role until it was time to hit the gym:

“There was at one point in the training—there was a board, I think in the stunt gym, there was like a thing of 1,000 meters on the rowing machine, 100 pull-ups, 100 push-ups, and 100 squats, and doing it for time. And Chris Hemsworth would put his time on the board. And I thought, ‘OK, I’ll give that a go.’ I didn’t get past 15 pull-ups, so that’s the reason he was cast as Thor.”

Hiddleston then became Thor’s trickster brother without needing an audition. Thor was the only character he auditioned for. You can watch part of his screen test below.

Kevin McKidd

This Grey’s Anatomy star nearly parlayed his blonde anatomy into playing Thor. Kevin McKidd was one of many 6-foot, blonde-haired actors allowed to “have a pop at” the part, as another 6-foot, golden-maned actor Tom Hiddleston put it. In 2008, McKidd claimed to be in the running for the Norse god, as there had been “a lot of back and forth” between him and Marvel. After finding Hemsworth, Marvel told him “McKidding.” However, he lasted long enough to have his own concept art. Check out McKidd-Thor here.

Channing Tatum

Before he was a household name, Channing Tatum had the chance to smash the brass ceiling with Mjölnir. In 2009, Tatum told MTV News that he had met with Thor‘s director about the role but was no longer under consideration because “they’re looking for someone more Nordic-looking.” That didn’t help Skarsgård.

Liam Hemsworth

Yes, Chris Hemsworth’s younger brother almost got Thor instead of him. “I auditioned for Thor many years ago—maybe 11 or 12 years ago—and I didn’t get a call back,” Chris recently told WIRED (as transcribed by PopBuzz). “I think my audition sucked . . . And then my younger brother auditioned and he got down to the last five people and then didn’t get it. And they were like, ‘Look, he’s great, but he’s a bit young.'” Luckily for everyone besides Liam, he has an older brother/doppelganger. Marvel reconsidered Chris. “I came back in, re-auditioned a few times and just had a different attitude.” The Mighty Thor was thus born on the big screen.