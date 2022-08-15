8 things Tom Holland is hopefully doing during his social media break

After saving the world repeatedly as Spider-Man, Tom Holland recently made headlines for an Instagram video where he shared that he would be taking some much needed time off social media to protect his mental health.

The British actor admitted that even after a decade in the film industry, he’s still not used to reading things about him online, and that Instagram and Twitter overstimulate him. Mental health is no joke, and Holland voicing out his feelings is sure to give many other fans — young and old — the courage to be more open.

There are a lot of things the Uncharted star will be up to during his break. Here’s a list of eight things we’d love to think of him doing while he spends some time out of the public eye.

Putting on his dancing shoes

For those who got familiar with him as the web-slinging superhero, Holland is actually a very accomplished dancer. He’s been dancing since he was a little boy, and secured the coveted role as Billy Elliot in the famous British musical of the same name. He performed for two years at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London. He also confirmed he will play the famous dancer Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic, so hopefully he’s busting out some dance moves in preparation for the film.



From ballet to gymnastics, Holland is a certified talent in the dancing and athletics department, and every now and then, the above video of the actor performing multiple pirouettes goes viral again, and for good reason!

Spending some time on the golf course

The actor revealed to The Hollywood Reporter last year that he was “addicted” to the sport which involves a lot of walking and open air. He mentioned that golfing helps him decompress and “disconnect from what’s going on around you.”

“Playing golf is what I do. I’m addicted to golf, and had I not been addicted to golf, I would have had a very different career. It’s a nice way to disconnect from what’s going on around you. I turn my phone off and I just enjoy being outdoors with my friends, my brothers and my dad. And golf is also incredibly humbling. Over the last few years, I’ve been very lucky that my career has taken twists and turns, but all the kind of twists and turns that I could only have dreamed of. And very often, I’ll go out and play golf to celebrate, and it will very, very quickly humble me by destroying me. So that’s why golf is valuable.”

Now seems as good a time as any for him to get the clubs swinging.

Catching up with BTS fan edits

Holland gained a ton of fans from South Korea after admitting that he spends a lot of his free time watching BTS edits, calling the superstar boy group a “big deal.”

While promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home on an appearance with Twitter Movies, he read a fan’s tweet comparing the feeling of purchasing the film’s tickets to that of a BTS concert. Safe to say, Holland was all smiles at the comparison.

“Oh, that’s a big comparison. BTS are a big deal. I really like the edits of BTS. They’re always done really well. Very entertaining.”

It’s always a good thing to have the BTS Army in your corner.

Spending time with his three brothers

While he may be the youngest MCU lead hero, Holland is actually the older brother to three boys: twins Harry and Sam, and Paddy. The clearly close-knit family always share affection for one another online, so the in-person dynamic has got to be a lot of fun! Together, the brothers continue to shine a light on The Brothers Trust, a charity founded by their parents which helps to bring attention to lesser-known charities in need of donations.

Working with The Brothers Trust to promote mental health awareness

The charity was a focal point in Holland’s Instagram video, where he spoke about the family-run charity which supports smaller and lesser-known charities. The actor spotlighted Stem4, a mental health charity in the UK that deals primarily with teenagers.

Date nights with Zendaya

The pair might be one of the most private couples in Hollywood, but these young A-listers have shared some adorable moments, like Zendaya’s happy birthday post on Instagram for Tom earlier in June. Captioning the photo “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3,” the couple made one of their rare online appearances all the more gush-worthy!

Both stars are still very booked and busy in the coming months, but there’s got to be some romantic dates scheduled in between their hectic work schedules.

Enjoying the great outdoors

Holland loves the outdoors! The actor is a pretty solid surfer and skier, and has shared his love for both sports before on social media. Now seems as good a time as any to catch some epic waves at the beach or enjoy some time at a ski resort while enjoying the refreshing air nature has to offer.

There are 10 great ski resorts nearby for Tom and Zendaya to choose from.

Spending time outside and engaging in sports has been shown to have several benefits in improving and protecting one’s mental health.

Absolutely nothing!

The truth is that Holland has been very busy for a long time, and has always spent the bulk of his time connecting with his fans and sharing both the big and small moments on Instagram. Honestly, nobody can fault the actor if he’s decided to do absolutely nothing while he’s offline. If he just wants to spend a ton of time in bed, or binging every show and film franchise in history, we’re absolutely in support of that!

He is a hardworking actor and is deserving of all the fame and success that’s come his way. Now’s his time to breathe a little deeper and smile a little wider, and whenever he decides to come back to social media, the world will be waiting with open arms!