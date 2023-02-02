91-year-old screen legend Rita Moreno reveals how she ended up in a ‘Fast & Furious’ movie

Age never looked so good, and Rita Moreno is here to prove it. The 91-year-old actress responsible for some of the most iconic roles in old Hollywood recently opened up about her involvement in the Fast & Furious franchise, admitting she received a little help from a family member to get the role.

At the premiere of her new film 80 For Brady, the two-time West Side Story star was joined by her grandson Justin Fischer, who admitted to spearheading his grandma’s future in 2021. Fisher recalled attending the premiere of 2021’s West Side Story, at which he met up with Vin Diesel, sharing a few words and drinks at the after-party. He hinted at Moreno and Diesel possibly working together, and a year later, it flourished into reality. Fisher explained:

“[Vin and I] caught up and grabbed drinks after the event, and he’s so fond of my grandma. I told him, ‘You should work with her. You should have her be your grandma, have her slap you upside the head. Have her have a little tone, because you know her, it’s all tone.'”

As for her involvement in the upcoming Fast X film, Moreno said this was a “crazy time in [her] life,” chuckling at being in one of the most popular action movies in the past decade. Age is nothing but a number, and the Puerto-Rican actress is definitely not letting it get in the way of her work. Moreno has been an active force in the entertainment industry since 1943, and she has no plans to slow down. In 2023, her film 80 For Brady will be starring Moreno, alongside Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field, as a group of octogenarian friends who go on a road trip to the Super Bowl, hoping to meet Tom Brady.

As for Fast X, the tenth film of the franchise will be released in theaters on May 19.