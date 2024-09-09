‘A 55 year old who has been on steroids for decades’: A Marvel star showed up at the red carpet with smaller pecs and bigger pearls and fans are concerned

Given his track record as one of the most recognizable warriors in the MCU and one of the most favored wrestlers during his time with WWE, it’s certainly no surprise that Dave Bautista remains in the public spotlight. So when the incomparable wrestler-turned-actor arrived at a red carpet event looking much different, it makes sense that folks became concerned.

Recommended Videos

Over the weekend, @Creepy.org took to X to share side-by-side images of Bautista — the picture on the left was taken several years ago, while the picture on the right of the 55-year-old at a red carpet event for the premiere of The Last Showgirl is recent. In the red carpet photo, Bautista appeared much thinner than he has in recent years, wearing an all-black suit, a black undershirt, black shoes, black sunglasses, and an eye-catching string of white pearls. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

Naturally, die-hard Marvel fans, wrestling fanatics, and followers of his illustrious career thus far were quick to point out the significant amount of muscle mass Bautista had lost recently, while also pointing out how much leaner he looked in comparison to his performance as Drax the Destroyer, and during his years as a professional wrestler.

And while concern for Bautista’s well-being is rampant and not all too surprising, nothing out of the ordinary has been publicly confirmed in regards to the beloved actor. Instead, folks have drawn up their own explanations — with many concluding that he’s likely slimming down for other Hollywood roles, that he’s possibly switched over to a plant-based diet, or that he’s simply losing muscle mass as he gets older, which undoubtedly tends to happen with age.

One X user in particular pointed out that Bautista could have possibly been on steroids for decades due to professional wrestling and keeping up his brute physique for Marvel, and that his latest photos could indicate that he’s no longer using steroids on a long-term or consistent basis. That being said, steroid use for the former wrestler has never been officially confirmed, so that statement is without actual proof.

what happens when a 55 year old who has been on steroids for decades suddenly stops using — The Thanatos Archive 💀⚰️ (@ThanatosArchive) September 8, 2024

Either way, there’s simply no denying that Bautista is still an absolute beast of a man who has given us plenty of memories over the years in both the wrestling and entertainment landscapes. For those reasons alone, we can only wish and hope that he’s staying as happy and healthy as ever.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy