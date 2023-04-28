A backhanded tribute from a former guest shows the other side of Jerry Springer

To say TV personality and ex-politician Jerry Springer was no stranger to controversy — both for good and more dubious reasons — is an understatement. While his larger-than-life personality and iconic show entertained countless Americans (and viewers worldwide) for years, it also pioneered a form of exploitative television that has led to a lot of truly reprehensible outcomes. And, despite his passing being so recent, this is a legacy people need to discuss — something a former guest on his show has pointed out in a scathing tweet.

RIP Jerry Springer. Still annoyed that you exploited me and a bunch of other homeless teens but Rest In Peace.

Doctor and anti-homelessness campaigner Sheryl Recinos was facing some truly daunting circumstances as a teen: homeless and pregnant, she was offered the opportunity to go on Springer’s show to share her story. What ended up happening was a wave of audience abuse, followed by the famous host ghosting her and her fellow guests after only paying them half of the $200 he’d promised them. One of many teens who were further traumatized that day, Sheryl has been lucky enough to turn her life around, but as she pointed out, it was no thanks to the exploitative reality TV show that hooked millions of viewers. The fact her tweet was so even-handed is a sign of her dignity and capacity for empathy.

People were acting like Jerry Springer was a human rights icon

To be fair to Springer, he did apologize for his role in creating the toxic culture that surrounds reality TV, stating in a podcast last year: “I just apologize. I’m so sorry. What have I done? I’ve ruined the culture. I just hope hell isn’t that hot because I burn real easy. I’m very light-complected, and that kind of worries me.”

While a lot of Springer episodes were more bizarre than out-and-out harmful, his success paved the way for genuinely terrible charlatans to exploit countless underprivileged Americans, like the predatory peddler of misinformation Dr. Phil. This awful influence spread across the Atlantic, too, as typified by The Jeremy Kyle Show, whose vicious bully of a host is finally facing somewhat of a public reckoning for his disgusting behavior (although he has plenty of ghoulish right-wing fans in his corner).

Jerry Springer's show wasn't perfect but he had a heart and cared and that always came through. Jeremy Kyle however? Going straight to hell

Springer wasn’t all terrible, though. Who could forget the time he bullied the KKK? Add in all the friendships formed over gossiping about the show, as well as memories made by kids who stayed home sick from school and got to watch the action unfold live, and there’s at least some good in there.

JERRY SPRINGER DIED??????!!!!!



rip to the man who raised me when i was home pretending to be sick as a kid

With that said, it’s probably fair to come down on the side of the show doing more harm than good — not just by itself, but because of what it spawned. It might not have been the legacy Springer wanted to leave, but sadly for his memory, it is.