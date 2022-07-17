A bearded Bryan Cranston gets hit with ball (and fan adoration) playing softball
Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston didn’t let a softball hit to the shoulder get him down, despite his assessment it would probably leave a mark. Meanwhile, fans on social media were hailing their adoration for the bearded star while he participated in an All-Star Celebrity game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
“It’s definitely going to bruise,” Cranston reportedly said after he got struck by a ball hit off of In The Heights alum Anthony Ramos’ bat during batting practice, as per The Associated Press. Despite the ball making contact with Cranston’s right shoulder, he later re-emerged from a brief respite in his trailer to resume playing in the game.
“Bryan Cranston put on his game face today 😤” wrote Sporting News MLB on Twitter.
Other sports/movie fans were simply enamored at how wild Cranston looked with a beard, with one Twitter user comparing him to a mix of Willem Dafoe and Robin Williams.
Cranston even let out his inner Heisenberg at one point, in a hilariously over-the-top spat with the umpire.
For some, it was simply surreal to see the likes of Cranston in the same dugout as people like Jojo Siwa and J.K. Simmons, among others.
It was also quite the sight to see Cranston face off against Hunter Pence in what looked to be a tension-filled exchange.
Despite his best efforts, Cranston’s Los Angeles team ultimately lost to Brooklyn, 15-13. However, we can probably all agree the Jerry and Marge Go Large actor came out as a winner regardless.