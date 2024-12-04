‘A big storm over in the U.S.’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffer ‘major blow’ as they are still cursed after keeping ‘mouth shut’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s worst fears have finally been realized after the release of a new documentary focusing on the Duke of Sussex and the relationship he has with the rest of his family.

The couple, who stepped down from Royal duties and moved across the pond almost five years ago now, have probably been in crisis mode for the last few weeks as they wait for the documentary to drop. And now that it has, it threatens to jeopardize the relationship between Harry and his family in the U.K. The last few months have seen the rift between the prince and his relatives overseas slowly shrinking (even if ever so slightly). Now, that slowly healing relationship has received a setback in the wake of this most recent development.

The documentary aired on December 3rd on the German ZDF network and was produced by Ulrike Grunewald, an award-winning filmmaker. Although it’s not expected to have much of an impact all the way over in the U.S., it’s still not great news for Harry and Meghan as signs indicated that things were finally thawing out between Harry and the rest of the Royals. This new development could undo all that and leave them alone once more in their self-imposed exile.

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prior to its release, Royal commentator, Duncan Lancombe, spoke to the Mirror about the potential damage this new documentary could do as it may impact the recent steps Harry and Meghan have taken to mend their royal relationship.

“it’s been a relatively quiet time and [Harry’s] kept his mouth shut. Since then, he’s met up with his dad – albeit very briefly. It would be a real shame if the documentary put those possibilities of a thawing in the relationship back a peg or two.”

Lancombe went on to say that any “criticism of Harry and Meghan’s modus operandi is going to be damaging” and that it’s going to be “a major blow for a couple.” Recent years have been relatively drama-free for the Sussexes. Harry and Meghan haven’t really dropped any new bombshells about their family since the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare, almost two years ago – although he did release a new edition earlier this year which didn’t go well.

Even their new Netflix shows have moved away from spilling Royal tea, probably much to the disappointment of Netflix executives, the pair have begun favoring more niche topics like POLO. Although, it hasn’t exactly paid off for them.

While the Sussexes have kept their mouths shut for a while in order to appease the royals this documentary may remind the King, Prince William, and other senior Royals exactly why they don’t talk in the first place. So Harry and Meghan might have to keep their mouths shut a little longer if they really want forgiveness from the Royal family.

