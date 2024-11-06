A controversial pro-Trump rapper just endorsed Kamala Harris because Elon Musk ‘belongs nowhere near American politics’

It seems that all the favoritism Elon Musk has shown Donald Trump and his presidential campaign lately might have been in vain, at least according to controversial rapper Azealia Banks.

The musician recently added the billionaire to her extremely long list of celebrity beefs after declaring that she voted for Kamala Harris in the presidential election purely because she despises Musk. For context, Banks has long made her support of Trump and the Republican party known, and has been spotted at campaign events over the past few months.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

The “212” singer has said previously that she would vote for Trump “because he’s funny,” citing his multiple bankruptcies and television shows as evidence that “nothing can take him down.” Banks has also claimed that she wanted to perform at Trump’s 2016 inauguration and has consistently shared her reservations about the Democratic Party in the years since.

Those reservations, however, were not enough to outdo her disdain for Musk, who has become increasingly involved in the presidential race in recent weeks, and whom Banks described as a “dirtbag” and the reason she’s switching sides. Taking to Musk’s own platform, Banks said Musk is adjacency to Trump — and the potential for him to “ascend to any position of political authority” is “tantamount to any issue on the table here.”

So I'm thinking about this……. for as stupid and incoherent Kamala Harris is and as trash as Walz is, and despite the fact that Kamala Harris is the only Democratic Nominee to not have actively campainged in a Primary (the most undemocratic shit ever, and really says alot… — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) November 4, 2024

“You have to be a complete idiot to think that dirtbag cares about anyone or anything other than himself,” Banks added of the Space X founder. She went on to say that Musk’s billionaire status makes him “an expert liar, thief and cheater” and accused him of kidnapping his children, mistreating Tesla employees, and abusing his ex-girlfriend, fellow musician Grimes. All of this, according to Banks, makes Musk “f***ing dangerous,” especially given his closeness to Trump and the implications that holds. Her follow-up posts weren’t any less searing.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

For those who have followed Banks’ tirades, this is somewhat mild for the rapper, and while she somewhat relentingly chose to vote for Harris in protest of Musk, she didn’t mince words about the vice president, either. The rapper described Harris as “stupid and incoherent” and said her running mate Tim Walz is “trash.” Given how close the polls are as Election Day rolls on, any vote for the Democrats would be considered a win for Harris, even if that voter thinks she’s stupid.

Stretching the limits of X’s character count function, Banks’ post confirms why she shed her MAGA roots, while dropping in a shocking drug use allegation for extra measure. “I will be Voting For Kamala Harris tomorrow because Elon Musk (a f***ing overrated Ketamine addict) belongs nowhere near American Politics,” Banks concluded. As for where this disdain for Musk comes from, allow me to spill a little music industry lore.

No I was really holding out till the last minute hoping that Trump would AXE Elon. But he's really hell bent on Elon and RFK , and they are both bologna and hog cheese respectively. He STILL hasnt learned his lesson about shittalking China and who the fuck is JD Vance? JD vance… https://t.co/ijIpCHhrXu — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) November 4, 2024

Back in 2018, when Banks and Grimes were planning a collaboration, the rapper claimed that she had flown to Musk’s house to work with Grimes on the finishing touches of the joint song. However, Banks later took to her Instagram stories to claim that she had been left in Musk’s house “for days” and that neither Grimes nor Musk had interacted with her while she was there.

So — while it’s so much easier to troll him — perhaps we should be thanking Musk, as he made us one vote closer to ousting the pungent Oompa Loompa once and for all. As for Harris, the top of her presidential agenda — aside from reproductive rights and the economy — should now be staying on Banks’ good side, which might be the trickiest feat of all.

