A fed-up Stephen King tells GOP hypocrites to kindly ‘stick it where the sun doesn’t shine’

Stephen King is a man of many words, but the aftermath of the Covenant School shooting has left him with a simple few for Republicans in Congress.

Late Monday morning, an armed gunman now identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire on the students and staff at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, killing three children and three adults as a result. Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene have said their piece, all of which have been disturbing and disheartening. Now, it’s King’s turn.

On his Twitter account, where he boasts of over 7.1 million followers, King made it plain and clear who he thinks is to blame for the astronomical rise of gun violence in America. No, it’s not just Greene or Ted Cruz or Donald Trump. It’s all Republicans who can’t seem to fathom how their pro-life ideology directly contradicts their pro-gun assertions, i.e. hypocrisy at its finest.

Republicans want to tell women what they can do with their bodies but don’t want to enact laws that would keep crazy people from killing children. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 29, 2023

As a loud and proud democrat, King has earned a reputation on Twitter for dragging any and all far-right-leaning Republicans through the mud, especially those who’ve made it clear they eat out of Donald Trump’s hand. So often the families and friends of those affected by gun violence are offered mere “thoughts and prayers” by Republicans in the aftermath of mass shootings. King is tired of it, and he has a very specific suggestion for where they can “stick” those thoughts and prayers if you catch our drift.

Republicans: Take your thoughts and prayers and stick em where the sun doesn’t shine. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 29, 2023

As one of the most prolific and commercially successful horror writers of all time who has written about every form of monster under the sun, it’s more than scary when he points to our current line-up of Republicans in Congress as the real-world villains of modern America. After all, this is the same man who predicted the COVID-19 pandemic in his best-selling novel The Stand and a Trump-like president in The Dead Zone.

And let’s not forget it was his novel Rage — which has since been pulled from publication — that foreshadowed a string of mass shootings throughout the late ‘80s and ‘90s.

It might be time to heed his warnings. Or at the least, listen to his advice.