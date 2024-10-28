A legendary Hollywood tough guy has just come out as the world’s most unlikely Swiftie

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest entertainers in the world, and her billion-dollar Eras Tour and endless number of broken records prove it. Although there was a time when liking Swift was deemed cringe and embarrassing, in recent years, she has become so successful even legendary Hollywood tough guys like her.

Swifties had a hard time admitting they were fans of Taylor Swift around 2016 and until 2020. The reason behind it was because of Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West, who edited a phone call with the “Karma” singer and called her out online for lying. The moment led to her most iconic album, Reputation, as well as her creating a legacy beyond the vile headlines, but it was also the hardest time, both for Swift and the hardcore Swifties.

Luckily for longtime fans, Swift’s popularity returned, and, by the time the truth came out about the edited tape in 2020, she was already back in people’s graces. Her recent endorsement of presidential candidate Kamala Harris has spiked a new wave of support from people and fellow celebs, including this Hollywood tough guy.

Did you know Danny Trejo is a major Swiftie?

Danny Trejo praises Taylor Swift for US Weekly:



“My bucket list item is to wear a shirt that says, “I’m a Swiftie, what about it?” and just walk around. I don’t even know her, but l’m so proud of Taylor Swift. She’s making so much money. Have you seen how hard that little girl… pic.twitter.com/G6QqwakhSL — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) October 26, 2024

Danny Trejo is known for his action roles, where he’s usually the tough guy, a gangster, or a criminal. He played the protagonist of the action series Machete in 2010 and its 2013 sequel Machete Kills, as well as 1995’s Desperado and Heat, and 2003’s Once Upon a Time in Mexico, among many others. Despite his overall tough-guy look, the actor proclaims himself to be a proud Swiftie. The 80-year-old actor dished it all in a conversation with a 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature with Us Weekly, noting that his admiration of Swift includes wearing a T-shirt indicating his support.

“My bucket list item is to wear a shirt that says, ‘I’m a Swiftie, what about it?’ and just walk around,” Trejo explained. “I don’t even know her, but I’m so proud of Taylor Swift. She’s making so much money. Have you seen how hard that little girl works? I love the work ethic, you know what I mean?”

Aside from admiring her work ethic, the actor notes that he appreciates how she makes time for her personal life, including attending Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games. “And she’s got the time to go to a football game, too. I don’t got time to go to a game!”

People understood his take and admired him for noting Swift’s hard work.

Danny Trejo showing love for Taylor Swift is so unexpectedly awesome. He’s all about her drive and success just pure admiration. — AussieSehar (@AussieSehar) October 26, 2024 This can be such a concept for her next music video, taking danny trejo and taylor doing action. — 𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒗𝒊 (@bahutboltihai) October 26, 2024

Fans agreed with Trejo’s praise but some of them fixated on him calling a 34-year-old woman “little girl,” given that her career spans 18 years. However, this shouldn’t even start a conversation. Trejo is 80 years old, and he could easily be Swift’s grandfather.

He’s 80. Do you ever not get offended over something? — Squirt’s🐶Momma (@Squirts_Momma) October 26, 2024 That’s actually the right attitude to take as an older man towards a (much) younger woman 😂… not that most men in Hollywood would understand — Alana (@Alananatafu) October 26, 2024

At the same time, his Mexican culture is showing, as usually older people address younger folks with similar words, intended as an endearment, not as a diss.

He is latino, if you are under 40 or at least 20 years younger than someone you'll always be a little girl, its not a diss, I promise…

I'll always be la niña or chiquilla to my fam and I know its a form of appreciation — Susy (Taylor's Version) (@Susy_r91) October 26, 2024

Despite people getting caught up in his wording, Danny Trejo being a Swiftie couldn’t be more awesome. With just a few Eras Tour dates, it seems the actor already has the best costume in mind, and I, for one, would love to see him attend one of the shows and exchange friendship bracelets with fans.

