A Marvel icon who’s preggers with an incoming Guardian chomps on mystery veg as she eyes another threequel

Scottish actress Karen Gillan shared her pregnancy cravings on TikTok, and it’s not as bad as you would imagine. While other pregnant women crave odd food combinations, such as spaghetti with pickles or Cheetos with peanut butter, the actress’ desire is pretty simple and straightforward — raw vegetables.

In her TikTok video posted on Oct. 25, Gillan can be seen biting on a yellow vegetable with a loud crunch, saying, “I can’t get enough. What the hell?” The comments section was flooded with replies, with others congratulating the actress and some sharing their pregnancy cravings including raw onions, pizza pockets, and lettuce and mayo sandwiches.

Gillan revealed her baby bump at the premiere of her movie The Life of Chuck at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6. The 36-year-old actress wore a simple yellow dress that showed off her pregnant belly. She cradled her tummy as she posed for photos on the red carpet. This is Gillan’s first child with her husband, Nick Kocher, whom she married in a secret ceremony in Scotland in 2022, only revealing the marriage a year later in an Instagram post.

Kocher works in the entertainment industry as a comedy writer, but he also dabbled in acting. In fact, he and Gillan have acted in a couple of films including The Bubble and Late Bloomer. In an interview with the Live with Kelly and Mark in 2023, Gillan talked about her husband and revealed how they met. Gillan made the first move after seeing him on her “recommended friends” list on Instagram and “slid into his DMs.” She followed him on Instagram thinking he would DM her first, but he didn’t. So, the actress found him on X, followed him, and sent him a message.

Karen Gillan’s second threequel movie will be released in 2026

Gillan, who is most known for portraying the character of Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has appeared in all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Now, the actress is gearing up for her second threequel movie, this time for Jumanji.

In Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), Gillan played the role of Ruby Roundhouse, a character described as a “killer of men” and highly skilled in karate, tai-chi, aikido, and dance fighting. Gillan told Den of Geek in 2017 that she was trained to do stunts while working on Marvel movies, so she knew she could perform well in Jumanji as well, but she was surprised to discover the amount of fight scenes she had to participate in. “It was just hard work. There was one particular fight scene in the movie that is so long, and I had to do the whole thing in one take,” she stated.

She reprised her role in Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), and the second movie had even more stunts than the first, and she even picked up a new skill — using nunchucks. While Gillan had a stunt double, she said a lot of the shots in the movie were actually her using the nunchucks. “I was really pleased that they pushed me to rise to the occasion,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

According to reports, Jumanji is getting a third installment, and it will be released in Dec. 2026. Apart from Gillan, other stars returning for more action are Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black. We’ll just have to wait and see whether Ruby Roundhouse gains new skills in the sure-to-be action-packed threequel.

