A next-level insult leaves J.K. Rowling convinced she knows what’s getting put on her gravestone

Having continued to annihilate her reputation in the eyes of Harry Potter fans everywhere with her outspoken views on the transgender community that have long since seen her labeled as the end-of-level boss in the TERF community, J.K. Rowling will be more than accustomed to having insults thrown her way on social media.

As an incredibly wealthy and successful public figure, though, she doesn’t care in the slightest. It was only recently that the author revealed she’d be dealing with the ongoing backlash and calls to boycott HBO Max’s recently-announced episodic reboot of the Wizarding World’s marquee saga by offering a figurative shrug and revealing she’s simply going to sit back, relax, and sip on some champagne.

However, one particular barb managed to capture her attention, which is saying something when her Twitter timeline has become such a constant source of creatively-worded insults being lobbed in her direction on such a regular basis. In fact, Rowling was so enamored that she’s considering amending the inscription on her gravestone so that it can be done justice.

Used to think I wanted just name and dates on my gravestone, but 'vituperative giga-troll' would really make me stand out in the cemetery. pic.twitter.com/t4VJhRuOBe — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 23, 2023

To be fair, “vituperative giga-troll” is next-level stuff, and a lot of thought must have gone into coming up with that particular concoction. You know a negative shot being fired across the bows has made an impact when Rowling was left with no other choice but to embrace and celebrate it, even if you get the feeling she gets called a lot worse a lot more often.

Either way, the giga-troll treats it like water off a transphobic duck’s back, because she keeps bringing in the dough.