The past year has not been kind to Prince William. Over the course of 2024, his family has been plagued by illness, bad press, and even conspiracy theories. To protect themselves from internet trolls who were convinced that Kate Middleton’s photo-shopped family snap proved that she had disappeared, the Princess of Wales was forced to muster up all her strength to tell the world she had been diagnosed with cancer. Fortunately, her husband has been super supportive of his wife and his entire family.

According to royal biographer Dr. Tessa Dunlop, the people who believed that Prince William did not have what it takes to step up had to change their stance. In a piece for The Independent, she described the Prince of Wales as “royalty’s new rock, a reincarnation of his late grandmother, the steadfast anchor who changed it up with designer stubble when his wife was out of action, a woman’s man who unambiguously declared 2024 more than brutal, in fact, the toughest year of his life.”

“The nation fell in love with Diana’s firstborn all over again,” Dunlop continued. “We had forgotten how tall he is and how comfortable he is in his own skin.” The Prince has definitely warmed to the idea of sharing some information about his personal life with the public. Speaking at The Earthshot Prize event in Cape Town, South Africa, in Nov. 2024, he spoke candidly when asked if the added responsibility that came with his new royal role was more restrictive.

“It’s a tricky one,” the Prince said via People. Do I like more responsibility? No. Do I like the freedom that I can build something like Earthshot? Then yes. And that’s the future for me. It’s very important, with my role and my platform, that I’m doing something for good. That I’m helping people’s lives and I’m doing something that is genuinely meaningful. So, the Earthshot is a culmination, if you like, of all that put together.”

Prince William wanting to use his powers for good reads like something out of a fairytale. Prince Harry isn’t the only one who cares about the well-being of his wife and children. And, while it might seem like he may overshadow King Charles III, his dad will likely appreciate the help as he deals with the bad press that follows his younger brother, Prince Andrew. It will also allow the monarch to spend more time with his wife, Queen Camilla, who has also been unwell as of late.

Additionally, the King is still undergoing cancer treatment and will continue to receive care well into 2025. As a result, the Princess of Wales, who is known for being the peacemaker in the family, is doing her best to mend fences with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “With the King’s health continuing to decline, there’s only so much time for that to happen,” a royal insider recently revealed. “Kate is on a mission to bring Harry home.” Only time will tell if her efforts will succeed.

