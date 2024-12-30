Prince William had to get police help for Kate Middleton during their Christmas stroll

Rarely do you see Royal Family members get impatient in public, except maybe for King Charles III whose been caught several times on video getting annoyed at the simplest of things. But for Prince William, he’s often in a cheerful mood but somehow got irked waiting for his wife Kate Middleton during the Christmas walkabout that he had to call police protection on her.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, were all smiles as they greeted the well wishers waiting for them after the morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day. The family received flowers, chocolates, stuffed toys, and other presents from the crowd, and as William and the kids moved down the line and bid the people goodbye, they realized that Kate had lagged behind.

https://twitter.com/zzzndb/status/1872099687177814025

You can’t blame the 42-year-old for wanting to talk to the people as she’s not exactly been out and about following her cancer treatment. Despite being cancer-free, she still has to continue with her recovery and this means scaling down on her public engagements. She’s only been in a few royal gatherings since she announced the end of her chemotherapy in September through an emotional family video.

Kate battled cancer privately for nine months and so she must have missed interacting with her adoring Royal fans. She hung around longer than usual during the Christmas walkabout to make sure she chatted and shook hands with everyone. The moment was caught on video during which at one point, she can be heard jokingly telling a group that she seems to have lost her family while continuing to shake their hands.

https://twitter.com/isaguor/status/1872383248942477411

Meanwhile, William and their children are seen waiting for her with the Prince seemingly on the phone chatting to someone. According to the X user who shared the video, he was on the phone with a police protection officer asking him to hurry his wife along. The officer can also be seen in the clip walking behind Kate with a phone to his ear. As she made her way to her family Louis can be seen waving a bouquet of flowers to try to catch her attention.

Over at X, users praised Kate for her kindness with one commenting on the video: “She is loving and she is loved by her people.” Another reacted: “The Princess of Wales made up for missed greetings, embracing Sandringham with enthusiasm, ensuring no one was overlooked!” to which one chimed in: “She’s making up for lost time in the best way possible!”

Oh it is Always so wonderful to see Members of The Royal Family. To see Prince William, Princess Catherine, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and little Prince Louis! Mom got a little left behind there! Lol so Sweet! Everyone was waiting for Mom! Lol ! So Cute! — Bonnie Moore (@bonnie55577) December 29, 2024

Meanwhile, one poked fun at William’s reaction writing: “I can’t believe he called for back up to hurry her up. If he had shouted ‘Hurry up!” it would have made people laugh.” Another noted: “Mom got a little left behind there! Lol so Sweet! Everyone was waiting for Mom! Lol ! So Cute!”

Our royal family on Christmas Day 2024. (From the Times & Sunday Times, courtesy of PA). About 45 family members joined the King at the Sandringham estate. pic.twitter.com/av9iymPyxv — jen (@JenCarsonTaylor) December 29, 2024

It’s tradition for the British Royals to celebrate Christmas in Sandringham and participate in a walkabout on Christmas Day, where they engage in brief chats with the waiting crowd or indulge them in a few selfies (like what Charlotte did). Aside from William, Kate, and their children, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as other senior Royals, also received flowers. For the young ones, it’s mostly candies and chocolates.

