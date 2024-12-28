‘She fears time is running out’: Kate Middleton is on a mission for King Charles and ‘reached out’ to Prince Harry for help

Having gone through cancer herself has given Kate Middleton a new perspective on life and how it can be too fleeting to dwell on broken relationships. As such, she has reportedly made it her mission to bring Prince Harry back home to the U.K. amid growing health concerns for cancer-stricken King Charles III.

Recommended Videos

The mom-of-three opened up about her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and then in September, she penned an emotional message as she announced the end of her treatment and the good news about being cancer-free. In her message, which accompanied a touching video of her family of five, she spoke about the fragility of life and wrote, “Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

Kate admitted that her cancer journey has been a humbling experience, one that taught her “to be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.” She said it has given her “a new perspective on everything” and according to a source, that includes a new outlook on the deep rift between Harry and his family.

The Princess of Wales has long been touted as the peacemaker in the family — she once gave Prince William and the Duke of Sussex a chance to talk to each other after more than a year following Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021 — and so it’s no surprise that she would do it again, this time for the sake of their ailing father.

As such, it’s said that she’s very keen to play mediator because she “wants the family to reconcile.” The insider told Life & Style exclusively that “with the king’s health continuing to decline, there’s only so much time for that to happen” and so “Kate is on a mission to bring Harry home.”

She doesn’t want to wait and waste time knowing the unpredictability of the King’s cancer. Charles himself talked about the “uncertainties and anxieties of illness” in his Christmas speech when he shared his “heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses” who took care of him and Kate, as well as other Royal Family members this year.

“Across the Commonwealth, we are held together by a willingness to listen to each other, to learn from one another and to find just how much we have in common.”



📺 Today, in his annual Christmas Broadcast, His Majesty has spoken of the importance of supporting and learning from… pic.twitter.com/Xej3yvyolc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 25, 2024

“Kate doesn’t like waiting around for things to happen anymore. She’s learned life is too precious. She fears time is running out,” the source explained and claimed that “she’s already reached out to Harry, who was receptive.” The insider added that her prime agenda is to bring the younger Royal back to Britain and resolve the bad blood between father and son.

Join us on @ITV and @ITVX for the Together at Christmas Carol Service at 7.30pm this evening.



This service reflects upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives. Thank you to everyone who has been a… pic.twitter.com/PGoTssHLAX — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 24, 2024

Coincidentally, the 42-year-old urged guests at this year’s “Together At Christmas” concert to live their lives “with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness.” While she is yet to take Harry’s name in public, her heart-touching definition of love that is both “understanding” and “forgiving” has convinced many that she was talking about Harry and is already on her way to mend the broken Royal bridge.

‘The door is always open. The ball is in their court’



Harry. Sweetheart. I’m going to say this SLOWLY for you…



Your dad is THE KING. Your brother is THE HEIR.

They do not do balls in their court.

They are THE COURT.



Enjoy your life OVERSEAS…😎 https://t.co/4VKe0imO2Z — UnlikelyBot (@UnlikelyBot) January 5, 2023

Royal fans took Kate’s Christmas message as some kind of olive branch to Harry, who shared in an interview in 2023 that “the door’s always open” for a reconciliation with his family, but “the ball is in their court.” The last time the Duke saw Charles in person was in February 2024, when he flew to London shortly after learning of his cancer diagnosis. Here’s hoping that it won’t take another bad news to convince him to pack up and return to the U.K.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy