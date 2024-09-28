‘A ridiculous business’: King Charles breaks silence to deny he made a ‘totally hopeless’ move to stop Prince Harry’s royal exit

In the years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the palace behind and turned their back on its demands, there have been many eyebrow-raising allegations made against the Royal family and the Sussexs, damaging enough to taint reputations. And yet, King Charles never intervened. But the second it was insinuated that the aging royal was desperate to stop Harry in 2020, Charles knew he had to speak up.

All those years ago, when Harry, done with palace politics and his father’s betrayals, decided to leave his royal life behind with Meghan, no one tried to cordially reverse his decision. At least, there are no official records of such attempts, which is sad when you remember how Harry was constantly discouraged from dating and then marrying Meghan.

So, of course, there was plenty of room for any scheming mind to introduce their version of what went down.

Enter former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In his upcoming new book, Unleashed — set to be released on Oct. 10, 2024 — Johnson has boasted that the palace had requested him, at the very last minute, to give Harry a “manly pep talk” to change his mind. But for the ex-PM, the request was “a ridiculous business… when they made me try to persuade Harry to stay” as his alleged attempt to make the duke stay was “totally hopeless.”

Yes, Harry and Johnson did have an informal meeting just hours after the former decided he had to step down as a working Royal to find the peace he always wanted, but that was just another official task, one of his last ones at the U.K..- Africa Investment Summit, and not the former PM doing Charles a favor.

Harry: “Actually maybe I will stay. This country is after all my home

and…”



Aide : “Sir, Boris Johnson is here to see you for ‘a manly pep talk’”



Harry: “MEGHAN! Get your stuff we are fucking off to America” pic.twitter.com/CIcxhdj9xM — Selina j 🧚🏻🌙⚒ (@OfSelina) September 27, 2024

The same has been reportedly confirmed by Buckingham Palace as The Telegraph has stated that no such request was made to Johnson to implore the younger Royal.

So, Charles will allow reports of him giving his son the constant cold shoulder, not even bat an eyelash at allegations of him trying to erase him and Meghan from royal history, and stays mum when Harry blames him for using him to save Prince William from a damning scandal. But when it comes to the rumored possibility that before being a king he is a father who couldn’t see his son say goodbye without making every last-ditch effort to reverse his decision? Nope, that’s where he evidently draws the line.

