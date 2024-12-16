‘A sad man’: Sarah Ferguson bares true feelings for Prince Andrew amid ‘Chinese Spy’ scandal

Prince Andrew has his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to thank for sticking by his side when other immediate Royal Family members seemed to have distanced themselves from him. The Duchess of York vowed to stay loyal and support him despite the scandal he’s caused the monarchy.
The Duchess of York, or Fergie as she’s famously known, still believes the Duke of York to be a good man despite his past allegations of sexual abuse by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. “He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind, ” Ferguson said of Andrew in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, in which she opened up about her family and the current state of her relationship with the father of her children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Fergie stressed she will always support her ex-husband, with whom she still lives under the same roof at the Royal Lodge in Windsor despite having long been separated in 1992 (their divorce finalized in 1996). The Duchess said she#ll continue to care for him just as she took care of her father.
“I became a carer for Dad. I was left to look after a sad man, which is sort of what I’m doing now,” she revealed before turning nostalgic and recalling how her love story with Andrew blossomed. She said she first met him when she was 12 and knew instantly that she was going to marry him saying: “We came back into each other’s lives when Diana invited me to Ascot in 1985 and six months later we were engaged.”
“I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew. I would do it all over again, 100 per cent…Our wedding was the best day of my life. But I gave up my anonymity that day. I was able to because love conquers all. It’s still with us today. I won’t let him down.”
Fergie reiterated her support for Andrew and said: “He supports me as much as I support him. He’s supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce. We agree on the three Cs — communication, compromise, compassion.”
The Duchess’ interview came before recent revelations about Andrew’s association with a Chinese businessman in the U.K. alleged to be a spy. The Prince was said to be a “close confidant” of the man called H6 who he allowed access to Buckingham Palace and several royal residences despite being deemed a security risk by the U.K. government.
The man has been barred entry to the country after MI5 alleged that he had engaged in “covert and deceptive activity” on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. Andrew’s office has since said that he has “ceased all contact” with the alleged individual after concerns were raised and noted: “The Duke met the individual through official channels with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed.”
Amid the ceaseless ridicule aimed at the Duke of York, Ferguson also continues to declare her undying loyalty. Her vocal support for Andrew dates as far back as 2018 when she declared: “My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will.”
Then in 2023, Fergie proudly shared that she’s happy to be able to financially support Andrew after he stopped being a working royal in 2019. She said: “Since he stepped back he doesn’t actually take taxpayers’ money. And I’m in a position where I can support him and the rest of the family through my work. And I’m really pleased and proud to do that.”
