‘A sad man’: Sarah Ferguson bares true feelings for Prince Andrew amid ‘Chinese Spy’ scandal

Prince Andrew has his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to thank for sticking by his side when other immediate Royal Family members seemed to have distanced themselves from him. The Duchess of York vowed to stay loyal and support him despite the scandal he’s caused the monarchy.

The Duchess of York, or Fergie as she’s famously known, still believes the Duke of York to be a good man despite his past allegations of sexual abuse by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. “He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind, ” Ferguson said of Andrew in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, in which she opened up about her family and the current state of her relationship with the father of her children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

A not uncontroversial comment from @SarahTheDuchess that Prince Andrew should be able to “get on with his life and rebuild” and the “spotlight should come off him”.

Sarah Ferguson told @gmb he is a “kind good man” and a “very good grandfather”.

Many will have a different view… pic.twitter.com/rY1awMQLCk — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) April 20, 2023

Fergie stressed she will always support her ex-husband, with whom she still lives under the same roof at the Royal Lodge in Windsor despite having long been separated in 1992 (their divorce finalized in 1996). The Duchess said she#ll continue to care for him just as she took care of her father.

“I became a carer for Dad. I was left to look after a sad man, which is sort of what I’m doing now,” she revealed before turning nostalgic and recalling how her love story with Andrew blossomed. She said she first met him when she was 12 and knew instantly that she was going to marry him saying: “We came back into each other’s lives when Diana invited me to Ascot in 1985 and six months later we were engaged.”

“I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew. I would do it all over again, 100 per cent…Our wedding was the best day of my life. But I gave up my anonymity that day. I was able to because love conquers all. It’s still with us today. I won’t let him down.”

A royal romance sensation, with ITV News reporting today that Prince Andrew and Fergie are back together. She joined him at the Bahrain Grand Prix, their first royal overseas trip in 25 years. Here's a look back at their remarkable love story and unorthodox friendship pic.twitter.com/z2phGzX39f — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) April 1, 2019

Fergie reiterated her support for Andrew and said: “He supports me as much as I support him. He’s supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce. We agree on the three Cs — communication, compromise, compassion.”

The Duchess’ interview came before recent revelations about Andrew’s association with a Chinese businessman in the U.K. alleged to be a spy. The Prince was said to be a “close confidant” of the man called H6 who he allowed access to Buckingham Palace and several royal residences despite being deemed a security risk by the U.K. government.

The man has been barred entry to the country after MI5 alleged that he had engaged in “covert and deceptive activity” on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. Andrew’s office has since said that he has “ceased all contact” with the alleged individual after concerns were raised and noted: “The Duke met the individual through official channels with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed.”

It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty+pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs. Andrew is a true+real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness + goodness @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/qg40lU4Qkf — Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@SarahTheDuchess) November 15, 2019

Amid the ceaseless ridicule aimed at the Duke of York, Ferguson also continues to declare her undying loyalty. Her vocal support for Andrew dates as far back as 2018 when she declared: “My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will.”

Then in 2023, Fergie proudly shared that she’s happy to be able to financially support Andrew after he stopped being a working royal in 2019. She said: “Since he stepped back he doesn’t actually take taxpayers’ money. And I’m in a position where I can support him and the rest of the family through my work. And I’m really pleased and proud to do that.”

