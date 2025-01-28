Forgot password
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex smiles as he attends the Wellchild Awards 2024 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 30, 2024 in London, England. WellChild is a national charity supporting seriously ill children and their families. Many children remain in hospital due to a lack of support for home care. Through its network of nurses, home makeovers, and family programs, WellChild helps children thrive at home. Prince Harry has been the charity's Patron since 2007 and has attended their Awards Ceremony 12 times.
Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images
‘A true privilege’: Prince Harry makes sincere plea to the public in new video from Montecito mansion

Harry is asking the internet for their support for a good cause.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Jan 28, 2025 12:12 pm

Prince Harry is back in the front of the camera, and it’s for a good cause. The Duke of Sussex, along with his wife Meghan Markle, has had an incredibly stressful and trying month, as the devastation of the LA fires has hit them hard. The Sussexes have done their bit to help out the relief effort for the fires’ victims — although this has only invited additional scorn and criticism — and even opened their doors to those in need of shelter.

Luckily for the duke and duchess, their mansion in Montecito, California managed to survive the infernos in tact. Thanks to the damage to the local area, the value of the house — which they bought for $14.56 million in June 2020 — has decreased somewhat, but that’s a small price to pay for still having a roof over their heads. Now, Harry has shared a new video message from his house, urging people to support another charitable cause he’s passionate about.

In a new video shared by the children’s charity WellChild, Harry encouraged those watching to submit their nominations for this year’s WellChild Awards, which celebrate seriously ill children, their carers, and their families. His message was filmed from the porch of his home, with the prince dressed casually in an open-necked cotton shirt with his sleeves rolled up to the elbows.

“The WellChild Awards recognise and celebrate the growing number of young people with complex medical conditions from across the United Kingdom, as well as those who go the extra mile to care for them,” Harry began his message. “They allow us to shine a spotlight on the remarkable stories of strength, resilience and courage that they demonstrate every single day. And this year is especially significant as we celebrate the 20th WellChild Awards.”

Harry continued by stressing how much of a privilege it is for him to be involved in these awards, as well as how important it is for others to get involved, too (you can find out more about the WellChild Awards here).

“It is a true privilege to honor the bravery and compassion of this incredible community. And to make this happen, we need your help to nominate the exceptional people who inspire you every single day. Your support can make all the difference,” Harry concluded. “Please join us in recognizing the amazing individuals who will be honored at the 2025 WellChild Awards!”

WellChild is a cause very close to Harry’s heart, as he’s been a patron of it for 15 years. At a time when he only makes select visits to the U.K., Harry never fails to attend the awards ceremony — see his attendance at last year’s event this past September. Previously, Meghan would attend each ceremony with him but the duchess has skipped out on the last few.

Maybe that will change, however, if Harry succeeds in winning his upcoming court case and earns back his state security. Either way, the duke’s message confirms that his ties to the U.K.-based children’s charity remain firm, even if he’s not comfortable bringing his own children back to England just yet.

