Prince Harry is now one step closer to achieving his ‘personal mission’ to bring his family back to the U.K.

This year hasn’t exactly been kind to the Sussexes so far, with the LA fires bringing devastating to their community and their own efforts to help out bringing them nothing but scorn. And yet January has also delivered a huge win for Prince Harry as his court case with Newsgroup Newspapers ended before it had even began, with the duke coming home with a huge eight-figure settlement.

Harry will no doubt be hoping his luck continues as he heads into his second legal battle of the year. This April, the duke intends to complete another long-standing ambition: to get his state security back when he travels to the U.K. The prince has routinely stressed that he feels being back in his native country isn’t safe for his family, which is why Meghan Markle and his two children, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3), haven’t set foot in Britain for years.

If Harry has his way, though, the Sussexes may be coming back to Blighty before we know it.

“The goal for Prince Harry is simple”: Harry’s dream to bring his family back to the U.K. is close to becoming a reality

According to what a close friend of Harry’s told HELLO!, while Harry is obviously pleased with how things transpired with his NGN case, he’s now focused on his next upcoming court appearance due this April. This time, Harry’s attorneys will endeavor to appeal a High Court judgement that previously upheld the decision by the Home Office to downgrade his security provision during his trips to the U.K.

Officially, Harry lost his right for a state-paid security detail when he and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020, but the duke has maintained that he should still be eligible to receive such security ever since. Last year, Harry stressed the importance of his quest in a TV interview, citing his belief that the U.K. is so unsafe for his wife that Meghan could become the victim of a “knife of acid” attack if she were to return.

“The goal for Prince Harry is simple,” claimed the family friend, who is said to have known the Sussexes for years. “He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the U.K. so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work. The next case is fundamentally important to him in terms of his family.”

Infamously, King Charles technically has the power to grant Harry’s wishes himself, without any need for a protracted court case, and the fact that he has refused to do so is reportedly a matter of deep consternation for the prince and yet another reason for the continuing estrangement between father and son. Behind the scenes, Charles is believed to feel that it would be “wholly inappropriate” for him to intercede in governmental matters like this.

That’s despite the personal stake the king has in Harry’s victory. Thanks to Harry’s fears, his kids haven’t been in the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, meaning Charles has only ever seen his granddaughter in the flesh once. He might not be showing it publicly, then, but it’s likely that Harry’s goals and Charles’ goals are actually one and the same in this case. Sadly, the odds are low that his attempt to take on the U.K. government will be over as swiftly as his tussle with the tabloids.

