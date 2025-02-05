‘Absolutely sickening’: Here’s what prominent feminist Amanda Palmer is accused of in the horrific Neil Gaiman lawsuit

Content warning: this article discusses sexual assault

You know, it’s one thing when some rabidly conservative misogynist gets accused of sexual abuse as, let’s face it, you can see it coming. But when it’s someone who’s spent their career engaged in “bombastic feminism,” explores sexual assault in her music, and positions themselves as a die-hard progressive? You feel nauseous.

Enter Amanda Palmer. She rose to fame as the lead singer of cult 2000s band The Dresden Dolls before going solo, carving out a space for herself as a beloved feminist musician. Along the way, she developed a passionate fanbase and in 2012 became the first musician to raise over a million dollars on Kickstarter.

In 2011, Palmer married similarly beloved fantasy author Neil Gaiman in what seemed like a perfect match. They had a son together in 2015 and were frank about their open marriage, saying in 2019 “we’re just slutty, but compassionately so.” Things began to fall apart in the 2020s, with the couple announcing plans to divorce in 2022, though they remain married amidst a brutal-sounding custody dispute.

Now it’s all come crashing down for Palmer, who’s caught up in the horrific allegations against Gaiman. The story broke in a mid-2024 podcast series but went nuclear with the publication of a truly horrific tell-all article that painted a nightmarish picture of Gaiman and cast Palmer in a terrible light.

Now, a lawsuit has been filed against the pair by Scarlett Pavlovich, their former babysitter, detailing precisely what Palmer is accused of. She alleges Palmer befriended her in 2020 while she was homeless and sleeping on a beach. By 2022 the two women were close enough for Palmer to ask Pavlovich to babysit her 7-year-old son. It was on that evening that Pavlovich alleges Gaiman assaulted her in an outdoor bathtub, apparently saying something along the lines of “Amanda told me I couldn’t have you,”

Pavlovich goes on to claim that Palmer was fully aware that she was a vulnerable person, that she informed Gaiman she’d be a good target, and that she “knew about Gaiman’s need to humiliate and degrade his female sexual partners because, as he put it, it was the only way he could ‘get off’” and that “Palmer, in other words, either knew or should have known that she was marking Scarlett as prey in Gaiman’s eyes.”

https://twitter.com/zoyalaism/status/1878868835945889801

She then details apparent offers made to her by Palmer for employment as a live-in nanny while Gaiman said he’d use his literary connections to boost her writing career, making her “an economic hostage.” From this point, multiple sexual assaults are said to have occurred with the details so repellent I won’t repeat them here, save to note that one apparently took place in the presence of Gaiman’s young son.

Pavlovich said she went to Palmer for help, although her reaction seems more exasperation than outrage, allegedly saying “Fourteen women have come to me about this.” Pavlovich then recounted the incident where she’d been sexually assaulted in the presence of Gaiman and Palmer’s son:

Afterward, she recalled, Palmer was silent. She appeared shocked. Palmer insisted that Pavlovich spend the night in her guest room. She told her, ‘I’ve had to do this before, and I can do this again. I will take care of you.’ Pavlovich lay down in the bed and heard Palmer pacing back and forth in her room upstairs until 3 a.m.”

In a crushing detail, Pavlovich seems to have believed Palmer’s feminist credentials would mean she’d back her up when she reported Gaiman to the authorities, telling cops: “She’s a public feminist, and she knows what happened. She’ll want to protect me. I’m sure she’ll speak.” Well, she didn’t. Instead, she — and I can’t believe this – wrote a song called “Whakanewha” whose lyrics appear to criticize her husband’s victim.

The lawsuit itself gives a precise run-down of Palmer’s alleged moral failings, concluding:

By virtue of her negligence in introducing Scarlett to Gaiman and failing to warn Scarlett of the unreasonable danger Gaiman posed, Palmer is liable to Scarlett in an amount to be proven at trial, but which is reasonably believed to be in excess of $1,000,000.00.”

Since the allegations dropped Palmer hasn’t directly commented on them, save for a plea for privacy on Instagram.

Actually insane that the Women’s International Music Network had Amanda Palmer still do a speech at the 2025 She Rocks Awards at NAMM after what was Announced before NAMM even started



(And they also turned the comments off) pic.twitter.com/R9Bqg63L1t — Derek (jmbnt EP OUT NOW!!!) Best (@DerekBestMusic) January 31, 2025

It remains to be seen where Palmer goes from here. Though, incredibly, even after this story broke she was invited to give a speech at the She Rocks Awards celebrating women in music on Jan. 25. We await the first rulings on Pavlovich’s lawsuit.

If you or a loved one are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) or visit its website for confidential support.

