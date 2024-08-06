Adin Ross’ Ethnicity Confirmed

Adin Ross has become one of the most polarizing figures on the internet. The online streamer started out by playing video games, but has now amassed such a following that he’s been able to secure interviews with the likes of Andrew Tate and Donald Trump.

Recommended Videos

Ross’ elevated profile, especially over the last few years, has led to widespread speculation about his personal life. His affiliation with influencer Andrew Tate led many to question the lengths he will go to to generate fan engagement.

Adin Ross’ ethnicity, in particular, has been a talking point, given his affiliation with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. These high-profile celebrities have used their platforms to spread antisemitic and White nationalist rhetoric, respectively.

Is Adin Ross Jewish?

Adin Ross is, in fact, Jewish. During a 2022 stream with iShowSpeed, Ross confirmed that both of his parents are Jewish, and that he was born in Boca Raton, Florida. Ross attempted to get Kanye West on one of his live streams the same year, but ultimately shut down his plans upon speaking with West over the phone. He stated that the rapper/designer told him: “You Jews aren’t going to tell me what I can and can’t say.”

In a subsequent stream, Ross claimed that he was disheartened by West’s comments, and refused to bring him on to his platform because he didn’t want to spread hate:

I can’t have my platform be used to basically insult people and hurt people, hurt everyone, so I decided not to go through with the stream.

Ross has been linked to antisemitic controversies

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Despite their controversial interaction, Adin Ross and Kanye West have remained friendly. The former made a joke about West during a 2024 live stream, and proceeded to apologize to both the rapper and his wife, Bianca Censori. Ross also asked Donald Trump what he thought of West during their recent interview. Both men said that the rapper was a “good guy.”

This is not the only time Adin Ross has defended a celebrity who made antisemitic remarks. NFL star Sauce Gardner sparked tons of controversy in 2023, when he claimed that “Jews run the world” during a live stream. Gardner subsequently apologized for the comment, and asserted that he is not antisemitic.

Ross commented on Gardner’s social media apology and claimed that there was no need to apologize. “Bro I’m Jewish,” he wrote. “You did and said nothing wrong… I said you were fine so ima defend you. F**k these fake woke ppl.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy