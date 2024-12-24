After 4 years of marriage, Lily Allen and David Harbour will not be spending Christmas together

The Daily Mail and the Independent report that David Harbour and Lily Allen have split after five years of marriage. According to Allen, the couple will not be spending Christmas together.

Recommended Videos

The “Smile” singer and Stranger Things star have not confirmed the news, but a source who does not know the couple showed the Mail Allen’s recently reactivated Raya profile, a high-end dating site for celebrities. The Mail says Allen’s friend confirmed Harbour and Allen had separated.

Allen and Harbour reportedly met in late 2019 on Raya and married in 2020. Before the Mail‘s report, Allen, without her wedding ring, mentioned spending Christmas alone on her podcast, Miss Me?, with cohost Miquita Oliver, according to the Independent.

In an earlier episode, Allen told Oliver that she was “not in a great place mentally” and not eating after relocating from London to New York with Harbour and her two children from a previous marriage. Allen also said she was “bored of men.”

Allen and Harbour: It’s complicated

Lily Allen and David Harbour have reportedly called it quits after 5 years of marriage. pic.twitter.com/dZ2fjUaDYM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 24, 2024 via Pop Crave/X

Meanwhile, Allen’s rebooted Raya profile stated she was “looking for someone to start couples therapy with.” It said Allen was visiting Los Angeles from New York but provided no further details about her status. Allen’s friend told the outlet the singer wasn’t looking for anything serious with her Raya profile because her divorce was not finalized.

This news comes after reports said Allen had returned to the U.K. alone to star in Pillowman on London’s West End, as Harbour stayed behind in New York. Allen also unfollowed the Thunderbolts star on social media last year, and a source told The Sun that the actor and musician were leading “separate lives.”

Allen has also said she might not have moved in with Harbour if not for the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Allen moved from London to New York with her children to live with Harbour, and the couple were later married in Las Vegas.

Allen also told the Times of London, “I don’t think I’d ever had s** with anybody not drunk before I got together with him. So, that was different for sure.”

She added, “It’s a totally different thing. It’s unavoidable, conscious and real,” she continued. “He had a lot of experience with it, so it’s been helpful to do it with someone that’s long-in-the-tooth in that game.”

As for Harbour, he said his relationship with Allen and her two daughters from a previous marriage “feel a little bit more like a man,” and “more like an adult.” Harbour added, “I’m in a relationship with three women who all have very different opinions of me at various times.”

As news spread Monday that Harbor and Allen were over, Allen baited speculation when she shared a video on Instagram of lions eating a zebra carcass, captioned “that circle of life. brutal.”

Allen and Harbour always seemed an unlikely pairing, as Allen is thoroughly British, with Harbour — known for the lovably brooding role of Jim Hopper on Stranger Things — more gruff and “American.”

He’s damaged his brand.. he chose a woman who said the bravest and best decision she ever made was having multiple affairs with married men



A man who overlooks a red flag like that is clearly messed up — Neil Razor (@NeilTheRazor) December 24, 2024 via Jess Steele and Neil Razor/X

Social media response to the news Allen and Harbour have gone their separate ways included, “I know it makes me a terrible person, but I’m kinda glad Lily Allen and David Harbour have split. He deserves so much better than her.”

Comments added, “He’s damaged his brand. He chose a woman who said the bravest and best decision she ever made was having multiple affairs with married men. A man who overlooks a red flag like that is clearly messed up.”

Allen was previously married to Scott Cooper, the father of her two children. Allen is Harbour’s first marriage. Several reports stated the couple did not respond to a request for comment about their relationship status.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy