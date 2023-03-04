After Tom Sizemore’s passing, his Hollywood brethren remember their friend

Fans of Tom Sizemore were shocked to hear the news that he had a stroke at his home in Los Angeles and suffered from a brain aneurysm. On Friday, they were even more disheartened to hear that he had succumbed to his condition at 61 years of age, passing away at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California.

Sizemore was a legendary actor who gave us such great movies as Natural Born Killers in 1994, Heat in 1995, Saving Private Ryan in 1998, and Black Hawk Down in 2001. Getting the part in Natural Born Killers, he had an interesting conversation when the film’s director Oliver Stone approached him, “I’m making a table. I have four legs already – Robert Downey Jr., Juliette Lewis, Tommy Lee Jones, and Woody Harrelson. And I’m going to have a fifth leg on my table. And if that leg is wobbly, my table is a very f**ked-up table, and things fall off of it. You’re not going to be a wobbly leg, are ya?”

To which Sizemore answered, “No. I won’t, I won’t, I won’t f**k up your table.”

That’s the Tom Sizemore everyone loved and adored. He always brought something to the table, and that’s how everyone will always remember him. While fans are mourning, famous friends of his are giving some of the most heart-wrenching tributes that take fans back through time.

In 2015 Sizemore read Bagosian’s part at a table reading for Gems. He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details… it made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable. RIP pic.twitter.com/4AGaE6rF71 — SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) March 4, 2023

Kim Coates is a huge star from Saskatoon, Canada, who starred in Sons of Anarchy as well as Bad Blood, Cold Brook, Waterworld, and Ghost Wars. He also starred in Black Hawk Down along with Sizemore.

Jeezuz. Tommy Sizemore.. Gone .

Here’s me n him from Black Hawk Down.. we’d done a few pictures together. So talented. So tormented. Our lives took different paths.. never forget our early N.Y night life. Good ol days. And now he’s gone. So sad and sorry for that. RIP tommy KC🥃 pic.twitter.com/oJEmraOKiw — Kim Coates (@KimFCoates) March 4, 2023

Eddie McClintock is known for Warehouse 13, Shooter, No Good Nick, and Miracle at Manchester. They played roles in the television drama Shooter together.

RIP Tom Sizemore, a human being. 👊🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OTkyUdZPPx — Eddie McClintock 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@EddieMcClintock) March 1, 2023

In life as in acting, one line sums it up for the great actor, “The action is the juice. I’m in.”

Our guy Sizemore pic.twitter.com/jXYGyxPYVT — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 28, 2023

He had the look and the attitude that let you know he was serious about acting. Although he once said, “It’s just acting. I take acting seriously but up to a point.”

Sizemore was always one of the best parts of your favorite movies… Heat , Natural Born Killers Saving private Ryan, True Romance that one seen in a Point Break

RIP pic.twitter.com/Mslpyb5Ad3 — Lenny Jacobson (@Lennyjacobson) March 4, 2023

Most recently in Suits, The Watched, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and Eureka!, Wendell Pierce remembers the great late actor.

One of my first films was with Tom Sizemore. A bon vivant and great actor. God bless him. https://t.co/4e3nTexRCU — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) February 28, 2023

The badass from many films including License to Kill, Maniac Cop, and My Son Hunter, Robert Davi gave tribute.

Am saddened to hear of Tom Sizemore’s end of life – his family has my prayers – Tom and I were friends I knew of his suffering & his struggle with Addition – he was a terrific talent – Many families suffer from the heartbreak and tragedy of this disease and we do not do enough!! pic.twitter.com/camJPXp8AZ — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) February 28, 2023

Director of Misogynist, Chase, and Shadows, Michael Matteo Rossi honors the great talent that Tom Sizemore was.

You were an incredible actor RIP Tom Sizemore pic.twitter.com/eeqgGlLvB5 — Michael Matteo Rossi (@MichaelMatteoRo) March 4, 2023

May he Rest in Peace!