How tall is ‘The Umbrella Academy’ actor Aidan Gallagher?

He still sports an irrefutably, pinch-ably youthful face, but Umbrella Academy‘s Aidan Gallagher is a kid no longer.

Recommended Videos

He turned 20 late last year, landing the star a fair few years above the spry time-traveling teen he portrays on the Netflix favorite, and fans are starting to notice. Netflix has done a wonderful job of working Number Five’s aging into the storyline — nothing could ever suck as much as enduring puberty twice — but the streamer is doing its absolute best to keep the appearance of youth alive.

Gallagher has been selling the teenage look for years now, even as he ventured out of adolescence and into adulthood, but there’s one thing no amount of makeup or skincare can ever fix: his height. As he steps into adulthood the star is doing so in somewhat longer slacks than he wore in the show’s first season, but with some careful camerawork, fans aren’t likely to notice.

How tall is Aidan Gallagher?

Image via Netflix

Gallagher was selected to play Number Five, easily among the most treasured members of the Umbrella Academy lineup, for good reason. His youthful appearance was a clear draw, but it was his sprightly look combined with immense, obvious talent that really sold audiences on the character. Gallagher had his work cut out for him, playing a 58-year-old man trapped in a teen’s body, and he delivered in truly unmatched fashion.

As a result, he’s among the fanbase’s favorite characters, even as he ages out of his wry adolescence and into full maturity. Fans are starting to notice as gradual changes occur, hardening the star’s angles and strengthening his features, but one thing viewers aren’t likely to notice is a major change in height.

Gallagher’s been sitting pretty at right around 5 feet, 5 inches for years now, and he’s not gained many inches, despite the time he’s spent in the role. He already towered over Elliot Page’s measly 5 feet, 1 inch in the show’s debut season, and as it heads fast toward a conclusion, he still falls right in the middle of the Umbrella Academy cast.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy