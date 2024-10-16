‘He does text me from time to time’: Al Pacino raises eyebrows with claims that his 16-month-old son is sending him texts

Is it the start of Gen Alpha’s takeover? The youngest Pacino has been seemingly leapfrogging into the smartphone era right after learning to walk, or at least that’s what The Godfather claims.

While you and I try to dance around and stay relevant with the Gen Z trends, Al Pacino‘s toddler is already cruising through the digital age like it’s no big deal. Forget whether he can string a full sentence together—16-month-old Roman, Pacino’s youngest of four children, is apparently sending texts to his 84-year-old dad. All this while my millennial dad still replies with a thumbs-up emoji on my every text. Pacino, can I sign my dad up for classes with baby Roman?

While there’s no evidence of the texts, Pacino, who recently wrote his autobiography Sonny Boy (titled after the nickname his mother gave him) revealed it when he sat for an interview with BBC‘s Colin Paterson. The man then dished elaborately on his life, career, and what inspired him to finally put pen to paper. And surprise, surprise—becoming a dad again at 83 – making him one of the oldest known fathers of all time – played a huge role.

Image via nooralfallah/Instagram

During the conversation, Pacino, who welcomed his fourth child, Roman, in 2023 with ex-partner Noor Alfallah, admitted that fatherhood later in life gave him plenty to reflect on. For the legendary actor, his new autobiography isn’t just a Hollywood memoir—it’s a keepsake for baby Roman. The legendary actor wants to ensure his son knows all about his life, both on and off the screen. But Pacino’s not just writing it down; he’s also savoring every moment with Roman while he can.

Despite being separated from Alfallah now, Pacino has found a rather modern way to co-parent Roman. “He does text me from time to time,” Pacino quipped during the interview. Considering his claims, co-parenting must be going fine—since Pacino’s pint-sized texter is already keeping the communication flowing. Detailing his conversations with his child, he revealed,

“Everything he does is real. Everything he does is interesting to me. So, we talk. I play the harmonica with him on the other video thing, and we have made this kind of contact. So, it’s fun.”

While it’s unclear if Pacino’s mini-me is truly a tech prodigy or if Siri’s autocorrect is lending a hand, the internet is, unsurprisingly, in stitches. Under an X post shared by Discussing Film, fans have poured hilarious reactions over Pacino’s claims about his tech-savvy toddler.

The 16 months old texting Al Pacino… pic.twitter.com/MCYy134FS4 — Sancheezzzy (@Scoby20) October 16, 2024

One user (@Scoby20) intelligently compared Roman to the Boss Baby, all suited up and holding a phone. And now that we think of it, baby Roman may be sitting somewhere looking exactly like that. But another user (@IntroSpecktive) had a rather split opinion, and said “It’s just his ex texting him sh*t like goo goo ga ga.” And honestly, it could be a possibility too.

Regardless of whether baby Roman really texts his dad or not, Pacino has been enjoying fatherhood in his eccentric way. But of course, we have to wonder what these supposed texts from the little one are saying. Perhaps, “Can we get better Wi-Fi in the crib?”

