‘Everything’s a ticket to the pain train’: Al Pacino sets the record straight about his much younger baby mama

It’s not every day you read about someone becoming a father at 83, but Al Pacino is certainly not everyone!

The actor surprised fans last year when it was announced that he and his much younger baby mama, film producer Noor Alfallah, were having a child — but a lot has changed in a year. In June 2023, it was reported that the Scent of a Woman actor became a father for the fourth time: he and Alfallah welcomed their son, Roman (he is also a father to three adult children from previous relationships: twins Anton and Olivia, and daughter, Julie Marie). At the time of their son’s birth, Alfallah was believed to be Pacino’s partner; however, in a recent interview with People, the actor made a surprising comment on his relationship status.

“No. I have friendship,” he told the publication after being asked if he was in a relationship. His representative also shed more light on the veteran actor’s comments, saying, “Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman.”

Noor Alfallah never intended to have Al Pacino’s child

Pacino gave no further information about his relationship with Alfallah (she is 54 years his junior), but he did share his thoughts on marriage and how it is not something he plans to do, ever! “Everything’s a ticket to the pain train. A ticket or nothing. Are you going to go or not? No, I’ll stay here. I’ll stay here at the station, I’m not getting on,” he confessed. Although the actor acknowledges that some people are suited to marriage, he does not feel he is one of them.

Pacino is, however, open to cohabitating with a romantic partner. “I loved living together, and then … It depends on who you are getting along with,” he said. “If you live together with someone, there’s got to be… You have to have this communion. If you don’t, it’s almost an invasion. So I like to know that if I find a human that I can connect with.”

Alfallah told Vogue Arabia earlier this year that she admired Pacino as an actor but never intended for him to father her child (at least, not when they first met). The pair met at a dinner and chatted casually but did not exchange details. They met again a year later. “I thought, wow, that’s Al Pacino. I went to film school, so I wasn’t dumb about who he was,” she reflected on their first meeting. “He’s a very talented and unique person. But I had no intention of thinking like, oh, he is going to be my son’s father one day.”

In the same interview, Alfallah admitted that the pair became friends during the COVID-19 pandemic. They lived on the same street and started spending time together playing chess and watching films. “I guess it just became something more,” she said of the change in their relationship.

It is unconfirmed whether Alfallah is now in a relationship with someone else. But Pacino is not the only famous man she has been linked to: she is rumored to have dated another much older star: Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. Age difference clearly does not determine her happiness. A source previously told People that Alfallah and Pacino’s age difference “isn’t a major issue for them.” They added, “They seem to enjoy each other’s company and have things in common in the entertainment area.”

