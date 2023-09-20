All of Tom Hanks’ movies, in order

Tom Hanks is known as America’s dad. One of the world’s most famous stars, the beloved actor has made more than 100 movies in an impressive career that’s spanned more four decades, and made Hanks one of the most successful actors in history, with his films earning more than $9.96 billion worldwide. He’s won two Oscars, seven Emmys, and a Tony, not to mention an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. And he’s a member of the coveted SNL five-timers club, which means he owns one of those sweet five-timer smoking jackets along with Tina Fey and Paul Rudd. Jealous yet?

Hanks has played almost every role imaginable, winning hearts in Nora Ephron rom-coms, chasing Leonardo DiCaprio around the globe as an FBI agent, and even giving voice to Andy’s actual favorite toy (come at me, Buzz Lightyear!) in four Toy Story movies.

When it comes to awards, Hanks has a resume that absolutely crushes. The man won back-to-back consecutive Oscars for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, and he’s been nominated five times for Best Actor, and once for Best Supporting Actor. When it comes to Emmys, he’s even more accomplished. He’s been nominated a whopping 13 times, winning awards for his work on From the Earth to the Moon, Band of Brothers, John Adams, The Pacific, Game Change, and Olive Kitteridge. In 2020, the Golden Globes awarded Hanks the celebrated Cecil B. DeMille Award for his “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

Those are just some of his accomplishments in the biz, but Hanks is a man of many pursuits. He’s starred in a Carly Rae Jepsen music video, been ordained as a minister, and even released his own app. Yes, you read that right. Hanks has an app. The typewriter fanatic released Hanx Writer, an app which mimics the experience of using a typewriter. And wouldn’t you know it — within days, it reached number one on the App Store. But that’s just Tom Hanks for you. So just how many movies has Mr. Hanks been in, and what are they? Read on to find out.

Tom Hanks’ movies

He Knows You’re Alone

Splash

Bachelor Party

The Man With One Red Shoe

Volunteers

The Money Pit

Nothing in Common

Every Time We Say Goodbye

Dragnet

Big

Punchline

The ‘Burbs

Turner & Hooch

Joe Versus the Volcano

The Bonfire of the Vanities

Radio Flyer

A League of Their Own

Sleepless in Seattle

Philadelphia

Forrest Gump

Apollo 13

Toy Story

That Thing You Do!

Saving Private Ryan

You’ve Got Mail

Toy Story 2

The Green Mile

Cast Away

Road to Perdition

Catch Me If You Can

The Ladykillers

The Terminal

The Polar Express

The Da Vinci Code

Charlie Wilson’s War

The Great Buck Howard

Angels & Demons

Toy Story 3

Larry Crowne

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close

Cloud Atlas

Captain Phillips

Saving Mr. Banks

Bridge of Spies

A Hologram for the King

Sully

Inferno

The Circle

The Post

Toy Story 4

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Greyhound

News of the World

Finch

Elvis

Pinocchio

A Man Called Otto

Asteroid City

Here

What’s next for Tom Hanks?

Hanks has expanded outside of acting in recent times, writing The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, a novel set in the years after World War II, about a little boy’s comic strip that turns into a star-studded superhero movie.

Hanks is also a space fanatic. The former Apollo 13 star is currently co-writing and narrating The Moonwalkers, an immersive art exhibition in London based around the stories of the Apollo space missions. Hanks would love to head up to space himself, telling The Telegraph, “I’m your man. I would probably sign up right now! That might be a good idea, I’ll do all the work. I’ll clean the toilet. I’ll serve the food. I’ll fold clothes. I’ll stow the gear. That way the others could be free to do other stuff.”

And there’s good news for Toy Story fans on the horizon. On February 8, 2023, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed sin a quarterly earnings call for the studio that Toy Story 5 had been greenlit, and was in active development. Iger didn’t confirm Hanks’ participation, but since the actor has starred in movies 1-4, it’s a good guess he’ll be the star of the upcoming installment.