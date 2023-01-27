An iconic horror legend seduces fans by offering a special blood-splattered gift for Valentine’s Day

When it comes to the fascination surrounding Valentine’s Day, is there anything more enticing than sending playful cards to the person that you love most? And while the majority of these cards are rose-themed or flooded with animated puppies and red hearts, a fresh-faced (and completely unexpected) string of new Valentine’s cards is available to surprise that special horror fan in your life. All of this is possible thanks to horror legend Robert Englund, who has unveiled a collection of Valentine’s gifts just in time for the big day.

Over on his official Twitter account, the 75-year-old actor, who is most known for portraying A Nightmare on Elm Street villain Freddy Krueger, revealed that fans can now order these limited edition cards, which are also signed by the acclaimed actor. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

You’re right up my alley, Valentine! You can order this year’s limited edition Valentine from https://t.co/a83l1j5fny signed by me!! pic.twitter.com/vm8uXrgTTG — Robert B. Englund (@RobertBEnglund) January 26, 2023

The aforementioned cards perfectly showcase Krueger in action — with his long arms stretched out and curled to shape a heart, along with the message of “You’re Right Up My Alley, Valentine!” displayed in blood-splattered words. The concept is absolutely a terrific gift for horror fanatics that note Krueger as their favorite villain — and for those folks that would go berserk over a signed Valentine from England himself.

For those specifically interested in obtaining one of these mind-melting collectibles, cards can be selected and ordered here — but be prepared to cough up a hefty price first. Then again, for a horror staple like Englund, the price feels completely worth it.