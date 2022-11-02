An old Bo Burnham interview resurfaces, leaving fans nodding their heads with his take on Twitter

Bo Burnham is trending today and not for the reason you might think. It’s because an old speech about social media he did during a press tour for his 2018 movie Eighth Grade is getting a lot of attention, and a lot of people are realizing just how smart he really is.

In the rant, Burnham explains that social media companies want to “colonize every minute of your life.” He made the comparison of how people colonized the earth to expand business and influence and now there’s no more land so it’s happening with human attention.

These companies, he said, are publicly traded and need to show growth to flourish and appease shareholders. Twitter is not profitable so it’s in the business of monopolizing every second of your life. And that’s not a good thing at all.

That’s just a short summary but you can watch the whole thing below:

Wow. Didn’t know Bo Burnham was a real one. Couldn’t be more relevant pic.twitter.com/DOBEcUEVJQ — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 2, 2022

A lot of the comments take umbrage with the quote above the video that says “Wow. Didn’t know Bo Burnham was a real one. Couldn’t be more relevant.”

One person said this is just everyone catching up to him.

“I don’t know how you could be a bo burnham fan in 2022 and NOT already know that he is dialed the fuck in like, have you SEEN “inside”??? did you LISTEN to the lyrics? it’s the pain of a man who knows we’re all dying for someone else’s dollar and wishes there was more to be done.”

Others are simply in awe of his cogent speech and insightful takes on society.

“im on the side of tiktok where it’s @boburnham doing interviews that are essentially (TED) talks. he’s so intelligent & so well spoken. he articulates opinions that i’ve had about life & have never been able to communicate to myself or others. it’s so refreshing & enlightening.”

Someone else shared that Burnham “has both funny and smart things to say. And his point that media is designed to try to colonize our time and attention is something we don’t talk about enough.”

Here are some other takes on Burnham’s take.

if bo burnham ever wrote and directed a horror movie it would be over for all of us — abby g (@abby_grunz) October 26, 2022

i know everyone discovered how good Bo Burnham is with inside but real OGs were having breakdowns to his shows since the ending of make happy — stella ❄️ (@HardlyStellar) October 25, 2022

Bo Burnham is a unique figure in the comedy world because of how he mixes social commentary and standup together — BIG LAD (@notoriousbiglad) November 2, 2022

Sometimes I’m sad, but then I catch a glimpse of Bo Burnham and I feel happy again. — Laura (@sluttypin3appl3) November 2, 2022

bo burnham says shit that only people online are gonna hear but they'll still stay online.

I don't need twitter, but i need a place to detach from society.

When they make it MANDATORY to stay perminatly online, that's the scary part. — ΛППIΣ-MΛΣ (@anniemae04) November 2, 2022

Seeing Bo Burnham trending reminds me that Inside is probably one of the best comedy specials I've seen that I have zero desire to watch again. — I'm Lolo De Puzlo! | EN PixelTuber (@LoloDePuzlo) November 2, 2022

people seeing bo burnham’s takes on big corporations shouldn’t surprise anyone.

that’s his shtick. he’s not just a dumb comedian, dude actually uses his comedy as social commentary — Androcula🦇LS DUNES 11/27🦂 击 (@andromustdie) November 2, 2022

Bo Burnham and Rachel Bloom are my mental health heroes



Shouts out to them for creating relatable content that helped me feel seen and understood



We keep growin 🥰 — Kirby (@KirbyTVLK) November 2, 2022

These go on for miles. There are quite a few who were worried their favorite comedian was canceled when they saw him trending, but were pleasantly surprised. Burnham has yet to comment publicly about the video blowing up, but if he does we’ll keep you posted.