Angelina Jolie flies solo after apparently getting ‘under Brad’s skin’ by bringing their son on a red carpet outing

Once, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of Hollywood’s power couples. Their good looks, insane chemistry, and star power were unbeatable in the mid-2000s, and some thought their romance would last forever. It didn’t, and they’re now subtly at each other’s throats. After Angelina Jolie’s red carpet outing with one of their sons, now she’s out alone after reportedly trying to get “under Brad’s skin.”

On Nov. 17, Angelina Jolie took her son Knox for a special mother-son evening on the red carpet at the Governors Awards. The two made headlines for how similar they looked, making Knox look more like her clone than her son.

Apparently, their fun night out wasn’t just an opportunity for her to spend time with her son but also to get “under Brad’s skin.” The two actors started dating a couple of years after meeting on the set of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and they share six children together. They separated in 2016 and their divorce is still pending due to numerous setbacks, although they have been declared legally single since 2019.

Angelina Jolie didn’t take any of her children to Torino Film Festival

Angelina Jolie gives a wave as she arrives on day three of the 2024 Torino Film Festival 2024 in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 24. pic.twitter.com/azTc1WMe6m — Shadow🐺 (@AbhishekRa66746) November 26, 2024

After flaunting her good relationship with Knox on the red carpet, Angelina Jolie attended the Torino Film Festival alone. Instead of an overly complicated look, Jolie opted for minimalism, oozing elegance with a black pencil skirt and a black cashmere sweater, paired with a pair of black flats, and her hair loose.

According to the Daily Mail, a source claimed Pitt found the timing of bringing his son to the event “odd” and “suspicious.” Pitt has just scored a win in their long legal battle over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, reportedly worth an estimated $162 million, as they’re finally heading to trial.

“Brad only gets to see his children when they walk on the carpet with their mom and the timing of this could not be any more suspicious considering it was just decided that he and Angie are headed to trial,” the source explained.

“She is trying to get under his skin after his recent win and using Knox to do so is odd. Knox wants nothing to do with Hollywood and has no communication with Brad.”

The insider added: “Of course, it bothers him that Angelina has turned them against him. She did this while they were all young and they didn’t even get a chance to make up their minds about him. He believes that, in time, his children will come back into his life.”

Another source claimed “Knox chose to attend the awards” and their night out “did not have anything to do with Brad.” At the same time, she didn’t bring any of their other children on the red carpet following the incident.

After the red carpet outing with Knox, Angelina Jolie appeared in an interview to promote her upcoming film, Maria, a biopic about the late opera singer Maria Callas. During the conversation, she brought up “motherhood” as the biggest love of her life, comparable to Callas’ love for singing. She continued, “It’s my happiness.” The Hollywood star continued, “You can take everything from me… I could — nothing else matters.”

Jolie and Pitt share Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Pitt adopted Maddox and Zahara in 2006. However, Brangelina’s split came with a lot of complications and allegations of domestic violence.

Angelina Jolie with her kids Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh and Zahara at the Eternals World Première.



October 18, 2021. pic.twitter.com/MoEb2R5GUT — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) October 19, 2021

Per People, the children don’t get to spend much time with Pitt’s parents. An insider told the outlet the children have “extremely limited contact” with the family on Pitt’s side.

However, a source on Jolie’s side noted, “Angelina has not blocked any communications or relationships; rather she encourages them to be in touch with their grandparents. The kids send cards and gifts to their grandparents every year for their birthdays and Christmas,” says the source.

